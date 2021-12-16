UK Begins Testing Covid Needle-Free Vaccine | Vaccines

The UK has started a clinical trial of a needle-free vaccine (DIOS-CoVax) that could protect against new variants of Covid-19. The vaccine will be given through a jet of air that injects the immunizing agent into the skin.

The vaccine was developed by Professor Jonathan Heeney, from the University of Cambridge, and by the company DIOSynVax. According to the developers, if the trial is successful, it could be scaled up and manufactured as a powder to boost global vaccination efforts, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“It’s the first step toward a universal coronavirus vaccine that we’re developing, protecting us not just from Covid-19 variants, but from future coronaviruses,” said Heeney.

The vaccine targets several common structures of beta-coronaviruses, not the Spike protein (which has been mutating).

“DIOS-CoVax targets elements of the virus structure that are common to all known ‘beta-coronaviruses’ – those coronaviruses that are the greatest disease threats to humans. These are vitally important structures for the life cycle of the virus, which means we can be sure that they are unlikely to change in the future,” added the Cambridge professor.

The phase 1 vaccine trial is being conducted by the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility. Healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 50 years will participate in the study. Participants must have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine but not the booster dose. Researchers will follow the volunteers for 12 months to ensure safety.