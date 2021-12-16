Ultimate Game Pass will give access to Crunchyroll anime streaming

service subscribers Xbox game Ultimate Pass will receive a free coupon that will give them access to streaming anime crunchyroll for 75 days. The announcement was made on Wednesday (15), by Microsoft. The benefit is only valid for those who do not yet have a Crunchyroll subscription.

The package offered is the Premium: Mega Fan, whose catalog includes more than a thousand titles, such as one piece, my hero Academy and demon slayer: Kimetsu at the Yaiba. There are no ads and several animes debut on the platform the same day they debut in Japan – with a difference of only one hour.

“We know that many of our players are big fans of anime. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Crunchyroll to bring our players more opportunities to watch their favorite animes,” said Bruno Motta, senior manager of Xbox Brazil.

Coupon is available in Advantage gallery on Xbox consoles, Xbox app on Windows PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android. The deadline for redeeming this offer is February 8th.

