Under protests, Cruzeiro advances by Corinthians player | cruise

Despite protests by fans, Cruzeiro, from Luxa, is close to announcing another big signing for the year 2022. It is Danilo Avelar, from Corinthians, who is negotiating a contract termination with Timão in search of settle with Cruzeiro for the Brasileirão Serie B dispute.

The request for the hiring of Danilo Avelar is directly from Vanderlei Luxemburgo. According to GOAL, the coach called the player and reinforced his desire to have his football in 2022.

On social networks, part of the fox’s fans did not like the possibility of Danilo Avelar wearing the club’s colors. For those who don’t know, the player is away from Timon after getting involved in a case of racism in a virtual game.

Cruzeiro, with an eye on Avelar, is just waiting for the player to reach a termination agreement with Timão. In a financial crisis, hiring will only happen in case of a zero-cost agreement.

In his career, Danilo Avelar lived his peak in European football, where he played for some important clubs, such as Torino and Schalke 04, from Germany.

