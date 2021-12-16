Under tension, São Paulo’s Deliberative Council votes on changes to the bylaws this Thursday | São Paulo

Under tension, the Deliberative Council of São Paulo meets virtually this Thursday to analyze 16 proposals for changes in the club’s bylaws.

The process stirred up tempers between councilors and fans, ended up in court and prompted the opening of a police inquiry because of threats directed at the Council’s president, Olten Ayres de Abreu.

The proposals presented tend to expand the powers of the current occupants of the 260 seats on the Board of Directors and, also, of the club’s board of directors.

Among the changes suggested is the possibility of the president being re-elected, which could benefit the current president, Julio Casares – he refuses to say if he will be a candidate, if allowed. The document talks about the possibility of “continuing projects and management that are effectively positive and beneficial” to the club.

Board voting will be online — Photo: Marcos Riboli

A similar justification is used to defend the extension of the mandate of the councilors from three to six years – including those who currently form the Council, pushing the next election to 2026.

This change reduces the participation of members in the electoral process in São Paulo, since the partner elects the councilors, and the councilors are the ones who elect the president.

As the election for president – ​​indirect – will continue to be held every three years, there will be no renewal of the Board at each election, as is done today.

This renewal will also be minor when done. This is because of another proposal, which provides for a reduction in the number of directors from the current 260 to 200.

There are currently 100 elected councilors. These will decrease to 80 in the next election.

In addition, there will be a cut in the number of lifetime advisers, from 160 to 120. This drop will be gradual. According to what is proposed, ten new members for life will be elected every time 15 vacancies are opened – either by death or by resignation.

When this decrease is complete, it will have a further impact on the election for club president.

According to the current statute, a candidate slate needs the signature of at least 55 councilors for life, leaving another 105 for the creation of a second slate – the current model prevents the creation of a third slate.

With 120 lifetimes, a plate that achieves 66 supports – just 11 more than necessary – will make it impossible to create a competing plate. Currently, 106 signatures are required for an election to be disputed by a single ticket in São Paulo.

The vote ended up in the São Paulo courts this week. An opposition group tried to block the meeting on the grounds that it was irregularly convened and that the changes are aimed at perpetuating the current group in power at the club.

An injunction was denied in the first instance under the argument, defended by São Paulo, that the meeting will analyze and forward the proposals to the Meeting of Partners, which will then approve the changes or not. Opponents appealed, but the appeal was also denied.

The disputes also prompted threats to the president of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres, who presented messages sent to the Civil Police on a social network. An inquiry was opened last Tuesday for investigation.

The meeting, virtual, will be on Thursday night. First, there will be a debate, and, from 10 pm, the councilors will be able to vote on the system, which will remain open until 5 pm on Friday, when the result will be known. The meeting will not be broadcast on São Paulo’s internet channels.

