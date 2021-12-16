Understand the flu outbreak caused by the influenza A H3N2 virus

The new coronavirus pandemic has barely been brought under control in Brazil and an outbreak of flu is hitting cities in at least five states, including the two largest Brazilian capitals. Emerging in Hong Kong in the 1960s, the influenza A (H3N2) virus has undergone a new mutation in Australia this year, enough to increase visits to emergency rooms and hospital admissions in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

While the city of Rio has already registered more than 23 thousand cases of the disease in recent weeks, in the capital of São Paulo there were 19 admissions in the week ending on the 14th, against 12 cases from March to June of last year. Yesterday, Bahia registered the first death related to the virus, which has already reached Rondônia and Espírito Santo.

To CNN, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated that the epidemiological surveillance has noticed that patients with flu are restricted to the first service, on an outpatient basis, as happens in Rio.

We are not seeing it as a serious situation, for now, but one of attention.”

Ricardo Nunes, Mayor of São Paulo

But, after all, what do you need to know about this new variant?

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the influenza A virus. Officially known as influenza A (H3N2), this virus is seasonal. It has circulated among humans since an epidemic in Hong Kong in 1968. But it wasn’t until 2005 that it began to circulate around the world more often.

H3N2 virus did not appear in Australia

Although H3N2 appeared in Hong Kong, a new mutation was identified “six months ago in Australia”, says the virologist from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) José Luiz Proença Módena. The strain was named Darwin after the city in which it was sequenced.

Does the flu vaccine protect against the H3N2 virus?

Because influenza viruses undergo more mutations than coronaviruses, vaccines need to change every year to ensure effectiveness. The flu vaccine used in Brazil already has H3N2 in its composition, but it is not the Darwin variant, which is now circulating in Rio and São Paulo.

Since the variant was found, the WHO (World Health Organization) has recommended a new formulation for the flu vaccines that will be applied in 2022, now with H3N2 Darwin.

Even so, the available vaccine “helps to at least reduce hospitalization”, says Cristina Bonorino, immunologist at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology). “This variant is not in the vaccine, but the H3N2 is. So the vaccine has some protection.”

Archive – Flu vaccination campaign this year in Copacabana, Rio Image: João Gabriel Alves/Agência Enquadrar/Folhapress

Who are the main victims?

The variant mainly affects the elderly and —unlike the coronavirus— children. In these groups, the flu can be even more serious, even resulting in hospitalization.

“THE [vírus] influenza affects children, but no one is quite sure why. It is a great unknown that we are still looking for an answer”, says the immunologist.

She says, however, that those infected so far by Darwin are unvaccinated adults, as “the flu vaccination campaign generally focuses on the elderly and children, the main risk group.”

What are the main symptoms of the H3N2 virus?

The main symptoms caused by Darwin are the same as the common flu: high fever, joint pain, runny nose, cough, sore throat and severe headaches. There may be vomiting and diarrhea especially in children.

How to prevent the H3N2 virus?

The specialist recommends the same precautions to avoid covid-19: use masks, wash your hands frequently and avoid agglomerations.

If the patient has symptoms of this flu, the advice is to isolate himself for up to six days and only leave the house 24 hours after the temperature has dropped to 36°C.

Is there treatment?

To take care of the patient infected by this subtype of the virus, the same treatment for the common flu is recommended, with medicines to control the symptoms. Severe cases of the disease may require hospitalization.

The doctor warns that influenza “contains an associated bacterial infection”. Some cases, he says, start “first with a cold, then it gets worse. The patient is fine afterwards, but it gets worse again and may end up with pneumonia that needs to be treated with antibiotics.”

Does the drop in flu vaccination in the pandemic have an influence?

All vaccinations have dropped in recent years, like the flu, “and this could help spread the virus now.” The immunologist adds that the relaxation of restrictive measures against covid-19 also motivates an increase in those infected with H3N2.

“The flu virus is returning right now that some sectors have started to reopen and the measures to contain the coronavirus have been made more flexible,” he says.