Understand the health problem that led Agüero, from Barcelona, ​​to announce his retirement at 33 years old

The 33-year-old Argentine player’s nightmare began last October 30, when, 40 minutes into the match against Alavés, valid for the Spanish Championship, at the Camp Nou, he fell to the ground, dizzy and with his hands on his chest. After receiving treatment in the field, Agüero managed to leave the place walking. He was transferred to a hospital for a cardiac examination, which ended up detecting an arrhythmia.

— Arrhythmia is a general consequence of a structural heart disease — explains cardiologist Fabricio Braga, medical director of the Human Performance Laboratory at Casa de Saúde São José.

The etiological diagnosis of Agüero’s disease is not yet known, that is, the name of the heart problem has not yet been released. According to the doctor, it is likely to be cardiomyopathy:

— It is the most common cause of illness that disqualifies an individual from practicing professional sports. I would venture to say that he has the hypertrophic type, which is genetic and the most common. It is the leading cause of sudden death among athletes.

Fabricio explains that one in every 500 people has this type of cardiomyopathy, however, this does not mean that all of them will develop the disease. But he warns:

— That’s why FIFA recommends that athletes undergo exams every year.

‘It was in the hands of the doctors’

While other players, like Bayern Munich’s French winger Kingsley Coman or Hertha Berlin’s German Sami Khedira, suffer from a type of arrhythmia that allows them to continue playing in the elite, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Agüero.

— I was in the hands of the doctors and they told me that the best thing was to stop playing. I made the decision ten days ago. I did everything possible to see if there was hope, but there wasn’t much – said the Argentine at the press conference on Wednesday, supported by his teammates, the club president, Joan Laporta, and his former coach at City, Pep Guardiola.

Argentine striker Aguero on the pitch for Barcelona Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP

Depending on his diagnosis, Agüero could choose to implant a defibrillator, as the Dane Christian Eriksen did after suffering a sudden illness while defending the selection of Denmark in the last Euro Cup. According to Fabricio, there are people who opt for medication and others that considerably reduce the level of physical activity. The doctor says that the last option is not the most recommended because, in general, the practice prevents heart problems rather than causing them.

The striker ends his sporting career after just four months at Barcelona, ​​where he arrived in July from Manchester City. An injury to his right calf prevented him from making his debut soon. It only happened on October 17, against Valencia. After just five games and one goal for the Barça team, the arrhythmia came.

“You always want to give more, but I think I did my best, for me personally and especially for the club,” said Agüero.

The player ends a career of many achievements, especially at Manchester City, where he became an idol as the greatest scorer of all time, with 260 goals in 390 games. He joined the English club in 2011 after five years at Atlético de Madrid, where he made the leap to Europe from Independiente.

Over the course of ten years wearing the City jersey, he has won five Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, six League Cups and three Community Shield. These trophies were added to the Europa League and the European Super Cup won with Atlético in 2010.