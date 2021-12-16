University begins testing universal vaccine against Covid -19 | Health

Lloyd Mann/Cambridge University/Disclosure Cambridge Begins Testing Universal Vaccine for Covid -19

A new vaccine against Covid-19 began testing in humans on Tuesday in the UK. It is an innovative immunizer — both in the form of administration and the type of protection it will provide. Without using a needle, the vaccine will be given through a jet of air that injects the compound into the skin.

In addition, the vaccine targets several common structures of beta-coronavirus, not the Spike protein — which has been mutating. Thus, scientists believe that it could protect not only against future variants, but also against new pandemics caused by other coronaviruses.

The first trials of DIOS-CoVax are being conducted by the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility. Healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 50 who live in the Southampton area can participate. Participants must have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine but not the booster.

The Southampton Phase I vaccine trial will follow volunteers for approximately 12 months to ensure it is safe.

“The response from the scientific and medical communities to the development and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines has been incredible, but as new variants emerge and immunity begins to wane, we need newer technologies,” said Jonathan Heeney, professor at Cambridge University and responsible for developing the vaccine. “It’s the first step toward a universal coronavirus vaccine that we’re developing, protecting us not just from Covid-19 variants, but from future coronaviruses.”

How does the vaccine work

Sars-CoV-2 uses Spike proteins on its surface to enter human cells. These proteins bind to ACE2, a protein receptor on the surface of cells in our airways, allowing the virus to release its genetic material. The virus “hijacks” the host cell’s machinery to replicate and spread.

Vaccines tell our bodies what dangerous infections look like and how to react to them. This is much safer than infecting yourself with the live virus, as it avoids the fatal effects that any virus can have. Immunization arms our immune system to seek out and block the virus, or destroy cells that carry the Spike protein, protecting us from Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus is constantly changing, and the virus’s own Spike protein is changing. This raises the prospect of “vaccine escape,” in which changes in the peak protein mean that the immune system is no longer able to recognize it.

To get around this problem, the Cambridge team looked for new types of antigens — key regions of the virus — that are the same in coronaviruses that occur in nature, including in animals that carry them, such as bats.

While most Covid-19 vaccines use the RNA sequence for the Spike protein from the first isolated samples of the sequenced coronavirus in January 2020, this new DIOSvax technology uses predictive methods to encode broader antigens that appear on different types of coronaviruses, thus giving broader protection.

The body’s immune cells take up the vector, decode the DIOS vaccine antigen, and present the information to the immune system. This, in turn, produces neutralizing antibodies, which block virus infection, and T cells, which remove virus-infected cells. This technology is well established and plasmid DNA from the vaccine is not incorporated into human genetic material.

“DIOS-CoVax vaccines target elements of the virus structure that are common to all known ‘beta-coronaviruses’ – those coronaviruses that are the greatest disease threat to humans. These are vitally important structures for the life cycle virus, which means we can be sure they’re unlikely to change in the future,” Heeney explained.

Next-generation DIOSvax vaccines should protect us against the variants we’ve seen so far — alpha, beta, delta variants, for example — in order to also protect against emerging variants and potential coronavirus pandemics, the developers say.