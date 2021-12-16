Unlike the adult vaccine, Pfizer’s immunizing agent, approved by Anvisa for children aged 5 to 11 years, has other characteristics. Check it out – Crescer Magazine

+



The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, this Thursday (16), the vaccination against covid-19 of children from 5 to 11 years old, with doses of pharmaceutical Pfizer. “The totality of evidence that was presented both by the company, based on the studies that were evaluated by us, as well as the proposed monitoring information, was the basis for the decision of the technical area of grant the publication of the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine for the pediatric population“, said Gustavo Mendes, General Manager of Medicines and Biological Products, in a virtual press conference. In Brazil, those over 12 years of age are already free to be immunized against the disease with Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine.

According to the expert, the publication will be made through a resolution in the Official Gazette of the Union, which will be published later this Thursday (16). “From the moment we have the publication, as it is a registered vaccine, as soon as these doses are available, they can be used”, said the manager. However, the composition of the immunizing agent applied to the little ones will be different. “Formulated in a bottle with an orange cap, in addition to the color, the dose for children is 10 ug (adults 30 ug), and it is important that there is a difference in composition, with different substances, which makes a difference in the injection volume (adult with 0.3 ml, children with 0.2 ml)”, explained the Anvisa specialist.

Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19 had already been released in several other countries (Photo: Getty Images)

In the United States, Israel and European countries such as Germany, Spain, Greece and Hungary, the vaccination of this age group is already underway, and proves to be effective and safe.

Pfizer’s request for release in Brazil was made on November 12, after the immunizing agent was released for children aged 5 to 11 in the United States by the food and drug regulator (FDA). The vaccine had also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of last month.

In Brazil, last month, Anvisa asked Pfizer for new data, which were delivered on December 6, mainly regarding the effectiveness of the immunizing agent against the delta variant.

Results

According to Gustavo Mendes, the studies analyzed show that there was also a significant presence of neutralizing antibodies induced by the vaccine against the variant delta. Furthermore, the safety profile is very positive compared to placebo. “There are no reports of any serious adverse event of concern,” explains the manager.

Mendes also highlighted that immunocompromised children need to be monitored, as well as adverse reactions, which are quite uncommon. “A lot has been said about the adverse reactions of myocarditis and periocarditis, but it is a very rare event”, emphasizes the manager.

However, the possibility of Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome in children due to covid infection is quite significant. “This weighs on the risk and benefit assessment carried out by the agency. The number of cases of covid-19 has been representative in the pediatric population”, emphasizes the specialist.

Suzie Marie Gomes, General Manager of Monitoring, also commented on the adverse effects of the vaccine. The expert pointed out that products administered to patients at the wrong age, administration of incorrect dose and problems in product preparation represented 51.9% of reported cases of events. Of these 51.9% (procedural-related problems) are 100% preventable events.

With the approval, Meiruze Sousa Freitas, director of Anvisa, also made some recommendations to the Ministry of Health regarding the application of the vaccine in children:

– Children aged between 5 and 11, at risk of developing the severe form of covid-19, should be considered priority groups for vaccination;

– Vaccination must be started after the complete training of the health teams, who will apply the vaccine, since most adverse effects are due to the wrong administration and preparation of the product;

– It is necessary to have a specific environment for children’s vaccination, separate from adults, in a welcoming and safe environment for the little ones;

– In isolated communities, whenever possible, children should be vaccinated on different days than adults;

– The room for applying the immunizing agent must be exclusive, not being used for other vaccines, even pediatric ones;

– Do not vaccinate concomitantly with other vaccines in the children’s calendar (wait 15 days if necessary)

– Avoid drive-thru vaccinations for 5 to 11 years

– Wait about 20 minutes after application in order to welcome the child and wait for any type of event that may occur during this period;

– Before applying, inform the person responsible about the main expected reactions;

– Parents should be advised to seek medical attention if children experience sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitation after the application;

– That the professionals show the person responsible that it is a vaccine against covid, in orange, show a 1ml syringe with a volume of 0.2 ml to be applied (recommendations for parents) [veja as características abaixo];

– Children who turn 12 years old between the first and second dose remain with the pediatric vaccine;

– Maintain vaccine effectiveness studies from 5 to 11 years.

Different features

The manager Gustavo Mendes explains that there are several differences in the dose of the vaccine offered to children compared to that already applied to those over 12 years old. Therefore, there was even a change in the color of the package to orange in order to avoid mistakes. Stay tuned and check out the main distinctions:

Vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old

Serving: 10 ug

Injection volume: 0.3 ml

mRNA concentration: 0.5 mg/ml

Servings per bottle: 6 servings

Quantity of Diluent: 1.8 ml

Storage: 1 month at 2º to 8º C

Vaccine for over 12 years old

Serving: 10 ug

Injection volume: 0.2 ml

mRNA concentration: 0.1 mg/ml

Servings per bottle: 10 servings

Quantity of Diluent: 1.3 ml

Storage: 10 weeks at 2° to 8°C

With regard to children who turn 12 years old between the first and second dose, they need to maintain the pediatric dose. And you shouldn’t have a combination vaccine.

Comparison of vaccine for children and adults (Photo: YouTube Reproduction)

CoronaVac

Last Wednesday (15), the Butantan Institute also filed with Anvisa a new request requesting authorization for the use of the CoronaVac vaccine in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. This is the second time that the laboratory requests the indication of an immunizing agent against covid-19 for this age group. The first application filed in July was evaluated by the agency and denied because of data limitations from the studies presented at that time. Anvisa’s evaluation period for this new request is up to 30 days. CoronaVac is authorized for emergency use in Brazil for persons 18 years of age or older, since January 17, 2021.

Expert comments Anvisa’s decision

Vaccines offered to children are not the same as adult immunizations. According to infectologist and pediatrician Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), the immunizing agent aimed at small children may have weak points, thinners, volume and even different color compared to the vaccine applied to adults. “It’s not just taking a little less of the adult vaccine and applying it. It’s another formulation with another package insert”, explains the doctor.

Pfizer had previously reported that the dose for this age group (5 to 11 years) would be ten micrograms, a third of the 30 micrograms given to adults. “The 10ug dose level was chosen as ideal because it elicits robust immune responses with an acceptable safety profile,” the drugmaker said in a statement.

According to the expert, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics defends the approval of the vaccine, mainly because although the number of children affected by the disease is smaller compared to adults, this risk should not be neglected. “Covid is the disease preventable for vaccine that kills our children the most”, emphasizes the infectologist. Therefore, for him, vaccination of little ones is justifiable as there may be deaths and hospitalizations, in addition to future complications such as long covid. “We have public health ethical, sanitary and epidemiological reasons to include children, of course, as long as the vaccines are safe with the same criteria and rigor that we license vaccines for adults”, points out the doctor.

Study

The manufacturer had released studies showing that the immune responses of children aged 5 to 11 years were comparable to those of individuals aged 16 to 25 years. One of the findings was that the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing covid-19. In the research, the safety of the immunizing agent was studied in approximately 3,100 children in this age group. After receiving the vaccine, the little ones had no serious side effects during the research.

Like the vaccination of adults, the vaccination of children will occur in two stages with an interval of at least three weeks between doses. Cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, in men and adolescents have been reported around the world after using vaccines such as Pfizer’s against covid. Although the chance of developing inflammation is much higher after contracting the virus than after being vaccinated, the risk still exists. According to Pfizer, most cases of myocarditis followed up resolved quickly and did not pose a significant health hazard to young people, making the risk-benefit ratio favorable to vaccination.

