US central bank to end stimulus program in March and forecast three interest rate hikes in 2022 | Economy

The Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) announced this Wednesday (15) that it will end in march its stimulus program through the purchase of bonds – adopted during the pandemic – and that should promote three interest rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points next year to try to contain high inflation in the country.

With inflation on the rise – the forecast is for it to end the year at 5.3%, above the 2% target – the end of the stimulus program was brought forward from June to March. And monetary policy will be tougher, according to the US BC. In September, the Fed only predicted an interest rate hike in 2022.

The reduction in stimulus had already been announced in early November.

At the monetary policy meeting that ended this Wednesday, the Fed still kept the country’s interest rates between 0% and 0.25%.

US consumer prices rise again in November

Inflation in the US in the last 12 months was the highest in 39 years

Higher interest rates in the United States tend to increase the profitability of investing in US sovereign bonds, considered the safest asset in the world, which in theory can increase the inflow of resources into the country and, consequently, support the dollar.

In the new economic projections released today, the BC of the USA started to forecast a more persistent inflation for the next year, which justifies a tougher monetary policy. The Fed raised its forecast for rising prices to 2.6%, above the 2.2% projected in September.

The projection for the unemployment rate retreated to 3.5%, below the 3.8% projected in September.

Against this backdrop, the median of Fed officials’ projections shows that the Fed’s benchmark one-day interest rate would need to be raised from its current level, close to zero, to 0.90% by the end of 2022, with increases continued in 2023 (to 1.6%) and 2024 (to 2.1%) to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

“With inflation hovering above 2% for some time, the Committee believes it will be appropriate to keep” current interest rates close to zero until labor markets return to full employment, the Fed said in a statement that began to further define the “normalization” of the central bank’s monetary policy after nearly two years of extraordinary efforts to take care of the economy amidst the consequences of the pandemic.