“Vaccine is insufficient to contain Ômicron”, warns European agency

“Strong action” is “urgent” given the rapid advance of the omicron variant, and “vaccination alone will not be enough,” warned the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) on Wednesday , 15.

“In the current situation, vaccination alone will not prevent the impact of the Ômicron variant, as there is no time to cover the existing vaccination deficits,” ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said in a statement.

The European agency also raised its risk assessment of this variant by one notch, to a “very high” level, and recommended a series of measures. Among them are the return to remote work and greater caution in celebrations and year-end trips.

According to ECDC, it is “very likely” that the new variant will cause hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already predicted in previous projections focused on Delta, until then dominant.

In order for the burden on the healthcare system to remain “manageable”, ECDC reiterated its call for the “rapid reintroduction and strengthening” of so-called “non-pharmaceutical” measures against Covid-19, a term that encompasses restrictions in general.

“There is an urgent need for strong action to reduce transmission, reduce the heavy burden on health systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months,” added the ECDC, which covers all 27 EU countries, Norway and Iceland.

For the European Commissioner of Health, Stella Kyriakides, this report shows that “the coming months will be difficult”.

“The omicron can come through a big wave, which will mean new pressures on health systems,” he said in a statement to AFP.

“We need to see the greatest possible respect for public health measures, along with a rapid increase in booster vaccination to tackle omicron,” Kyriakides said, adding that it is “very worrying” that some countries are lagging behind in immunization.

The omicron variant is spreading “at a rate more seen with any other variant”, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday.

Given this situation, the agency asked that all available anti-covid tools be used to prevent health systems from collapsing.

For ECDC, wearing masks, telecommuting, avoiding crowded places and public transport, staying home when sick, maintaining airy spaces and a high level of hygiene “remain a priority.”

The United Kingdom, where the omicron variant of the coronavirus is advancing with great speed, on Wednesday registered its record of daily cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to official data.

One of the most punished countries in Europe, with 146,791 dead so far, it registered 78,610 new cases in 24 hours. The previous daily record was 68,053 on January 8, in full advance of the alpha variant.

