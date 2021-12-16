Vasco cheers up with Diego Souza on the market and will consult the attacker’s situation | Vasco

The confirmation of the departure of Diego Souza from Grêmio, this Wednesday night, set fire to Vasco residents on social networks and also attracted the attention of Vasco’s board of directors. The striker is a name that pleases him, he had already been monitored, and the club is planning an onslaught.

At 36, Diego Souza is still seen as a player who can make a difference on the field and inflate the crowd in the stands. Identified with the club for his excellent passage between 2011 and 2012, when he won the Copa do Brasil, he had a good individual performance this season, in which he scored 24 goals and was Grêmio’s top scorer. In all, he has scored 52 goals for the club in the last two years.

+ With difficulty in hiring a director, Brazil gains strength and assumes the role of executive

1 of 1 Diego Souza scored 24 years this season for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Diego Souza marked 24 years this season with Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The financial issue tends to be an obstacle, as Vasco does not have the money to pay high salaries, but the club feels obliged to at least consult Diego’s situation. The many exits opened up space on the payroll for hiring, especially that of Germán Cano. The Argentine had the highest salary of the cast in the last two seasons.

wanted by ge, businessman Eduardo Uram, who represents Diego Souza, said that he has not yet been contacted by Vasco’s management. The club does not comment on market movements.

+ Vasco’s lawyer says that Breno’s action is unreasonable and denies an accident at work: “Body wear was expected”

On social networks, most Vasco residents approve of any possible hiring. On Wednesday night, after Grêmio announced the departure of the attacker, the fans created the movement #OrelhaNoVasco. The campaign entered trending topics as one of the most talked about topics in Brazil on Twitter.

Diego Souza is aware of the mobilization of the Vasco team, as well as the fans of Sport, another club that the striker had successfully passed through. The player has a lot of affection for both teams, but until fourth he imagined he could stay at Grêmio.

+ Vasco negotiates with Yuri steering wheel, from CSA