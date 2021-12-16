Vasco negotiates with Yuri steering wheel; CSA president says club is already looking for replacement | football

After confirming ten departures, Vasco looks for reinforcements and negotiates with defensive midfielder Yuri Lara, CSA’s highlight in Serie B. The player is at the end of his contract and, with proposals, should not renew with the club from Alagoas.

Vasco opened negotiations with the 27-year-old player. The Rio club does not comment on ongoing negotiations, but the ge confirmed interest. Yuri could play as the first defensive midfielder, but he stood out in the CSA playing a little further ahead, as the second midfielder. He was the player with the highest number of tackles in the last edition of Series B, with 102 steals.

Radio CBN/Maceió reported the deal, which was confirmed by ge.

1 de 1 Volante, Yuri has been working on the CSA’s right flank — Photo: Augusto Oliveira/CSA Steering wheel, Yuri has been working on the CSA’s right flank — Photo: Augusto Oliveira/CSA

Yuri was close to renewing with CSA, but the negotiation stalled due to the interest of other clubs, including Vasco. In contact with ge, the president of the club from Alagoas, Omar Coelho, said he will no longer wait for the player and is already looking for replacement parts.

– We will no longer wait for Yuri. Now, whether he goes to Vasco or Grêmio, I can’t say that. We are already looking for a new athlete to replace him – said Omar.

Vasco is looking for Yuri for a position in which he had three departures after Serie B. Andrey, Romulo and Michel did not renew their contract and have already said goodbye to the Rio club.

Multipurpose player, Yuri started last season as first defensive midfielder, played at right-back with Ney Franco and started playing as second defensive midfielder with Mozart, when he lived his best phase and scored three goals in Serie B.