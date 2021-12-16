Vasco’s Lawyer Says Breno’s Action Is Unreasonable and Denies Work Accident: “Body Wear was Expected” | Vasco

Vasco’s defender in the lawsuit filed by former defender Breno, lawyer Marcelo Ideses understands that the indemnity charge is unreasonable – the request is for R$ 13 million, including back wages and other rights. In contact with the ge , he denied having had an accident at work and detailed the club’s understanding: the injuries suffered were the result of physical wear and tear generated by his career as a football player.

Ideses also contested what he defined as an “interpretation” made by Filipe Rino, Breno’s lawyer. On Tuesday, the ge revealed the conclusion of the expertise made on the former defender, something requested by Vasco and authorized by judge Kiria Simões Garcia, from the 71st Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro. Rino stated that the fact that the expert doctor reported that the activity carried out in São Januário worsened the former athlete’s injuries was sufficient for the recognition of the indemnity.

1 of 2 Breno at Vasco’s training in 2018 — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr/Vasco Breno at Vasco’s training in 2018 — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr/Vasco

– The lawsuit is totally unreasonable. The work accident for the Law is an unpredictable fact. It is something that is not expected. Example: a worker walks in the factory and suddenly an object falls on his head. It’s an accident that causes injury. This is a typical work accident. It was not expected to suffer a blow to the head when the activity of this employee of the example was to tighten screws. Football player injuries, in my view, apart from violent entry situations, which one might even find unexpected, are not like that. In Breno’s case, he confirms that the injury he suffered was alone. He jumped up to head the ball, and when he touched the ground, he felt pain in his knee. The wear and tear on his body was to be expected. It’s something that will happen to any athlete. There are rare cases of athletes who reach the end of their careers with their bodies in perfect condition, without sequelae – said Vasco’s lawyer.

Breno started his career in São Januário in 2017, on loan from São Paulo. The contract ended in December and, a little earlier, he had his first injury to his left knee. In January 2018, the parties agreed a new bond that would last until the end of 2020. During this period, he underwent another four surgeries (three on the left knee and one on the right). In March 2021, he decided to sue the Rio club.

– Breno’s defense alleges that he was an athlete in perfect condition and, after that accident, he would have been unable to play football. This is not true. He arrived at Vasco with 11 years of career, not counting the base period. It is difficult to reach a situation of so long without injury, which is something normal. It’s easy to want to blame Vasco since his number of matches at Vasco is, proportionally in his career, negligible. Incidentally, the expert also did not conclude that there was an accident at work. The conclusion is that soccer practice caused injuries. What happened to Breno was because of a lifelong injured body. He already had a history of injuries – added Marcelo Ideses.

Asked by the ge about the fact that the expert report said that the activity at Vasco aggravated Breno’s injuries, the lawyer replied:

– I’m not going to claim that it got worse. The injuries he suffered… this is more than demonstrated that it has to do with the practice of football in his career. The fact is that he has no confirmation that he was the victim of an accident at work.

Judge Kiria Simões Garcia, from the 71st Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, scheduled a hearing for July 12, 2022. For now, the case has no sentence. Until then, Vasco awaits the expert doctor’s response on some of the questions raised.

– I asked if the expert could measure the responsibility of other clubs as he claims that Vasco contributed to the injuries. What percentage? How big is my contribution? At the hearing, oral evidence may be presented. Our witnesses are already informed – concluded Marcelo Ideses.