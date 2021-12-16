Video: couple finds a 1.5 meter poisonous snake inside a Christmas tree – International

Among the reindeer and snowflake pendants on the WIld family Christmas tree, a living creature moved among the branches: a snake. (photo: CNN International) Bells, bows, shiny polka dots and gift boxes. The traditional Christmas tree decorations are diverse, but the couple Rob and Marcela Wild have discovered a new option – unusual and dangerous – in the object set up in their living room: one of the most venomous snakes in South Africa, where they live. The 1.5 meter animal was hidden among the branches and was removed by a snake catcher. The case took place last Friday (10/12), in Cape Town.

The couple says they set up the Christmas tree hours before the discovery. Moments after placing the last little ball of decoration and feeling proud of the work done, they noticed that the pet cats did not stop staring at the decorative object.

“The cats were peeking into the tree and my wife said ‘there’s probably a mouse in there somewhere,'” said Rob Wild to CNN International. As they approached, among the icicles of reindeer and snowflakes, a living being moved among the branches: a snake. See the moment:

Rob says he didn’t recognize the snake species and, while doing an internet search, found that he and his wife were in imminent danger. “I didn’t know what it was at the time, but I Googled snakes in our area and it immediately came up like a boomslang. I thought, ‘St. Moses, this is the king of all poisonous snakes,'” he recalls.

The boomslang species is known as a shy snake, but it is one of the most dangerous in Africa. Poison distilled from the bite causes bleeding and can be fatal to humans even in small amounts.

The couple called snake catcher Gerrie Heyns to rescue the animal. The specialist instructed the two not to approach the tree, but to “keep your eyes on the snake” until its arrival, a period of two hours.

Gerrie used special tweezers to handle the snake and placed it on the ground, where he claims it is easier to handle. “As soon as I got her under control, the family immediately came to see the snake. She didn’t try to bite or get defensive because I didn’t give her reason. A scary moment turned into an emotional one for the kids,” he said.

Then, the specialist placed the animal in a tube specific for snakes, where it stayed until he released it into the wild. For him, the snake entered the house of Rob and Marcela in search of food, water and shelter. “Probably when he saw the first move, he tried to escape to the nearest hiding place which was the tree,” he said.

Despite the high level of venom, Gerrie, who has rescued hundreds of snakes from homes across South Africa, says boomslang is not a snake that bites easily, only when it feels threatened.

“They (snakes) are very reluctant to bite, but they have been very demonized,” he added.