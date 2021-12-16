Video: robbers invade HGV and Mocambinho hospital and drag patients

Two hospitals in Teresina were invaded by criminals, on the same day, and dragged in inpatients and people seeking care.

The first took place yesterday afternoon and was at the Mocambinho State Hospital, in the North of Teresina. The other was the Getúlio Vargas Hospital (HGV), the largest public hospital in the state.

In Mocambinho, the thief using a gun took the belongings of people who were at the reception to be attended. Security camera recorded all the criminal action. With a weapon in hand, he threatened the patients who were waiting for care and one of them even lay down on the floor to avoid any violence. The man who appears in the images has yet to be identified.

In the recording, the man points his gun at the patients and collects some of the victims’ belongings. At the time of the drag, the hospital’s armed surveillance was at another entrance in the building, which facilitated the assailant’s action.

In a statement, the State Department of Health of Piauí (Sesapi) regretted what happened and said that the case is already being investigated by Organs competent bodies.

NOTE The direction of the Hospital do Mocambinho regrets the criminal onslaught on the reception of the health unit and informs that the place has armed surveillance. However, at the time of the incident, the security professional was at another entrance in the building. The Hospital also informs that the case is being investigated by the competent authorities and any information will be provided by the responsible agency and/or police station. It should be noted that Hospital do Mocambinho reiterates its commitment to offering the best care to its patients, always ensuring the well-being and safety of everyone who seeks the services of the aforementioned health unit.

Assault on HGV

Patients at the Getúlio Vargas Hospital (HGV), in the Center of Teresina, were also targets of a criminal this Wednesday (15).

According to the director of HGV, Osvaldo Mendes, the assailant climbed the hospital wall, climbed the roof and entered the hospital’s window.

“The thief assaulted the patients who were in the hospital’s nephrology ward,” said director Osvaldo Mendes.

THE Cidadeverde.com learned that the assailant approached patients with a knife and stole several telephones.

The direction of the Getúlio Vargas Hospital (HGV) informs that the necessary measures have already been taken to prevent regrettable events such as what happened last Wednesday night (15), from happening again. He also informs that the fact took place in an air-conditioned ward and, due to the carelessness of someone who left the window without the locks, access was facilitated through a tree on the street next door. The HGV has already ordered large ones to be placed in these four wards.

