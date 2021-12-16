Video: Spider-Man gets off the train of joy and hangs a teenager in Minas – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media



The character of the Spider-Man comics and cinema is loved by the people and responsible for defending the population. But in Teófilo Otoni, in the Mucuri Valley, a man dressed as the character had an attitude contrary to the superhero nature. The video that has been circulating on social networks shows the suspect attacking a teenager during a presentation of the little train of joy, last weekend.

According to the Military Police, the man had hanged and knocked down the minor, as reported by family members. The images that circulate on the internet show the man dressed as “Spider-Man” getting off the little train of joy and then taking the boy by the neck, hanging him and knocking him off the bike.

According to the police report, the family members were the child’s uncles and said that they were on the little train when they saw the character getting down to make the presentation, then breaking into the boy and dropping the bicycle. After the attacks, family members got out of the vehicle and a riot started. The teenager’s uncle would have attacked the character with a punch to the face.

The 22-year-old man, who was dressed in costume, claimed that he saw the boy “hiking a ride” in the back of the little train and then warned him. As the teenager did not accept the requests, he ended up attacking him.

In a statement, the company responsible for the little train, in Teófilo Otoni, emphasized that it has served 35 years in the city and does not condone any practice that violates respect for anyone. According to the establishment, the animator in question was carrying out his work and when he noticed that the cyclist was following the train on the right, he was warned about safety procedures.

The note also says that employees are on alert due to other accidents that have already happened, including one in the city of Ipatinga where a person died. The company informs that the employee has always shown good conduct and is waiting for the facts to be clarified.

The man who played the character and the teenager’s uncle were taken to the 19th Battalion of the Military Police where the detailed statement of the occurrence was drawn up and the facts follow on the investigation.