Viih Tube Mom poses in a bikini and sets the web on fire

Viviane Felicio, mother of Viih Tube, made her fans and followers go crazy this Wednesday afternoon (15), with a sexy and hot post on her Instagram. The businesswoman took advantage of the sunny and hot day to renew her bronze.

At 46, she emerged highlighting her ‘body’ on social media, fresh out of intimate surgery. Viviane bet on a bikini in shades of neon green, leaving a tattoo highlighted.

“Do you diet? Yes, I do it from Monday to Friday, but almost every day I eat a candy, I live happily, eating what I like and still keeping in shape! Tip of the day, balance”, she wrote in the caption of the click, which won the public’s affection in the comments.

“My Our Lady, what perfect body is this? Our!”, commented a follower. “It doesn’t even look like you were operated on these days! It’s rocking as always”, highlighted another. “It’s very wonderful, isn’t it, Brazil? What a perfect body, so beautiful”, praised a third.

Surgery

Recently, Viviane Felício underwent intimate surgery and shared details of the recovery process. The businesswoman followed in Deolane Bezerra’s footsteps and underwent a nymphoplasty, a procedure that rejuvenates the female intimate region.

“Recovery is very smooth. It doesn’t hurt to pee, it doesn’t hurt to sit, it doesn’t hurt for anything. After a week, my doctor allowed me to do physical activity. I trained normal. Tomorrow, I will be removing the stitches and freed to date. Ufa. There, yes, right? Because no one deserves to stay this long“, she said.

And continued, celebrating the result. “I was very happy with the result. It was very different, the before and after, I’ve already compared some photos. In the day it was very swollen, now it’s much better. It is perfect. Does not lose sensitivity. The night I went home, I felt a lot of pain. But as soon as I took the correct medication, the pain went away.“, he said.

