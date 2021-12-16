Volkswagen will adopt collective vacations and layoffs from January at the factory in Taubaté, SP | Paraíba Valley and Region

Volkswagen said it will adopt collective vacations and layoffs (temporary suspension of contracts) at the factory in Taubaté (SP).

The measures take effect from January 4, with the adoption of collective vacations – the number of affected employees was not informed. In February, the automaker will temporarily suspend contracts for 1,200 metallurgists, which represents a production shift. The layoff can last from two to five months.

The automaker justified the measure as a way to adjust production given the lack of semiconductors, which affects the automotive market. In addition, it will use the period for structural adjustments for the implementation of the MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform.

The new platform allows the production of new models at the São Paulo countryside unit, such as the Polo Track, which should reach the market in 2023. In November, Volkswagen announced an investment package of R$ 7 billion in plants in Latin America – part of the amount will be invested in Taubaté.

The union informed that the measure was approved with the workers and that it was foreseen in the collective agreement with the company, which guarantees job stability.

Volks announces investment of BRL 7 billion and package includes factory in Taubaté

In a statement, Volkswagen confirmed the collective vacation from January 4, 2022 at the Taubaté plant and justified that the measure would be “due to the global shortage in the supply of semiconductors and also to adapt the production line to implement the platform MQB in the unit”.

Regarding the layoff, he informed that it was filed with the union and said that “the tool is part of the flexibility package provided for in the Collective Agreement since 2020”.