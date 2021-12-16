Volvo Car creates electric corridor on roads that link São Paulo to several capitals in the country – Economy

Volvo Car, the first brand to sell only hybrid and electric cars globally and also in Brazil, will install an electric corridor with 13 electro-stations on roads connecting São Paulo to Belo Horizonte (RJ), Curitiba (PR) Rio de Janeiro (RJ) , with points in several cities along these routes, such as Araçatuba, Uberlândia, Londrina and the coast of São Paulo.

The corridor will start operating in April with quick recharging stations with two openings in each one for the simultaneous refueling of two cars and it covers 3,25 thousand kilometers of roads. Power will be free to owners of plug-in electric and hybrid models of any brand. In 35 minutes it is possible to charge 80% of the battery.

This first phase of the project will consume R$ 10 million, but there will be four more to be implemented over two years. The posts will be installed in restaurants and service networks.

At the same time, Volvo Car Brasil partnered with EcoRodovias, responsible for nine dealerships across the country, to install Wallbox in 52 operational bases or to assist highway users in emergencies. In this equipment, recharging is slower, but in one hour it is possible to charge 15% of the battery, enough to run between 40 km and 50 km.

“The idea is to put an end to the inconvenience of those who fear taking long trips with an electric car”, says Rafael Ugo, marketing director at Volvo Car Brasil. “We have the ambition of connecting the whole of Brazil through electric corridors and being the protagonist of the transformation because we believe in electric cars”, he adds.

The group understands that, at the moment, it is not in the Brazilian government’s plans to invest in infrastructure for electric cars, due to other more urgent priorities, which is why it has assumed part of this role. Since 2017, Volvo has also installed a thousand electrostations in various parts of the country in shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets

DISSEMINATE ELECTRIFICATION

João Oliveira, Volvo Car Brasil’s general director of operations and innovation, says that the company’s intention is “to spread electrification more and more and bring it closer to people”. He also announced this morning that the entire XC40 line, now with hybrid versions, is now electric only.

Considered “entry” cars (the cheapest of the brand), the XC40 account for 43% of Volvo’s sales in the country. “It is up to the consumer to choose whether to invest their money in the past or in the future”, says Oliveira, who cited the case of one of its competitors in the Brazilian premium market, Audi. “Yesterday, Audi announced that it is producing cars in the country again, which is very good, but they are combustion models”, which he considers to be past.

From January to November, Volvo sold 7,444 hybrid and electric cars in Brazil, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). The volume is equivalent to 26% of all models with these technologies sold in the period, totaling 28,297 units.