Volvo prepares to sell only 100% electric cars in Brazil – 12/15/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

Volvo has ended sales of hybrid versions of the XC40 sport utility vehicle. From now on, all units sold in Brazil will be 100% electric, with prices starting at R$ 389,950. The announcement was made this Wednesday (14).

For now, the XC60, XC90, S60 and S90 models remain available in options that combine gasoline and electricity. The brand had already stopped the sale of vehicles that only had a combustion engine.

Some factors contribute to the decision, starting with the fact that there is no other way. The Swedish brand follows the European electrification agenda, and has already announced that, as of 2030, it will no longer have vehicles with combustion engines in its portfolio.

In addition, Volvo does not have a production line for passenger cars in Brazil, like its competitors Audi and BMW. It therefore depends on what is available for import.

João Oliveira, general director of operations and innovation at Volvo Car Brasil, said that the brand presents the future, while competitors present the past.

It was a direct criticism of Audi, which this Tuesday (13th) announced the resumption of production in São José dos Pinhais (PR). The Q3 and Q3 Sportback models will have a 2.0 turbo gasoline engine.

The German company was contacted by the report, but declined to comment on the Volvo executive’s statement.

Audi is the premium brand with the largest number of 100% electric models on sale in Brazil. The range includes e-Tron models in three different bodies. However, it does not intend to produce them in Brazil.

Volvo will bring other cars with this technology to the country, but there are no national manufacturing plans either. Oliveira says that this is a problem for the country, which can isolate itself from the world.

“Without electrification, we will be restricted to a little world of 2 or 3 million cars a year”, says the Volvo executive.

For its plan to be successful in Brazil, the Swedish brand will invest in the expansion of recharge points. 13 electrical corridors will be created linking cities in the South and Southeast regions. The shots will be available until March.

This first phase covers 3,250 kilometers of highways. Fast Charge Points will allow you to bring batteries from zero to 80% capacity in 35 minutes.

The full filling takes a little longer: when reaching 80%, the system reduces the intensity to avoid overload.

The sockets will be available for electric cars of all brands and, for now, there will be no electricity charges.

Volvo already offers outlets in markets and malls across Brazil. In all, the brand offers 1,000 free recharge points.