Volvo XC40 now electric only

Volvo has started a new phase in electrification in Brazil and starts with the exclusive commercialization of the XC40 Recharge with electric propulsion only. Plug-in hybrid versions no longer exist in the national market.

The Swedish brand’s big bet is electrification and for that, the company expects an increase in sales of 8% to 10% in 2022. As you know, the XC40 sold 2,973 units until November.

This means that Volvo expects to sell over 3.5 thousand units per year, as the current average is 270 cars per month or 3,240 in 2021, if the month of December closes at the same level.

The number forecast for this year, according to market accounts, almost coincides with another one that Volvo presents in its “Recharge Moment”, when it announces 1,000 points of electrical recharge across the country.

To support sales of the electric XC40 and also its brother C40, which arrives in 2022, Volvo intends to start infrastructure for these models and hybrid products with 13 electric aisles, covering 3,250 km.

They will start from São Paulo for the South-Southeast and Midwest of Brazil until April 2022, with chargers at the so-called SAU’s (User Support Service) of the EcoRodovias group’s concessionaires.

There will be 52 SAU’s with recharge points for support for owners of Volvo vehicles and also those of other brands, with no recharge cost.

The idea is to allow customers to get help in case of a wrong or unforeseen trip calculation.

With 11 kW, Volvo calculates that in one hour of recharging at these support points, the brand’s electric car will have an extra 45 km of autonomy.

The 13 electrical corridors will run from Baixada Santista to Curtitiba, Londrina, Uberlândia, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, passing through cities in the interior and north coast of São Paulo.

Volvo also intends to install 13 more powerful chargers in the cities located in these corridors, thus allowing a shorter charging time in areas of public interest.

At 150 kW, they allow 80% recharge in 40 minutes. Volvo estimates that in two years, all 1,000 charging points will be operational in the country.