‘We can ridicule’, says Fábio Porchat about religious jokes

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 12/15/2021 2:35 PM



Fábio Porchat in an interview with Vênus Podcast – (credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

On the Venus Podcast this Tuesday (14/12), humorist Fábio Porchat spoke about his relationship with religion and the process of creating his jokes with Christianity.

A declared atheist, the actor confessed that he read the Holy Bible to create the script for Te prego abroad, the animation prepared as the Backdoor’s Christmas Special.

The Especial shows a Jesus still a teenager, having to adapt to life at school. In the story, the character consumes pornography, suffers bullying from his peers and meets God, his father, in a brothel. The debut is scheduled for the next December 15, on streaming service Paramount.

“I talk to religious people about the Bible, and nobody has any idea what is written in the Bible. Nobody reads the Bible. And that’s what scares me the most,” he said.

“People get really mad because, in the end, they don’t believe in this real Jesus, the Jesus of love,” he added.

“We have to fight for the secular state. That’s why I think it’s important that we make jokes about religion. (…) Ridiculing not only can but should. We can’t let anything be sacred, because the sacred for you it’s not sacred to me”

Fabio Porchat

The presenter also took a stand on jokes involving religious figures. “We have to do it and we have to laugh. Because if something becomes sacred, it becomes untouchable. It becomes law and it becomes a monster. And that monster will swallow us all,” he declared.

“The function of comedy is to make these monsters not grow. It is to laugh at everything and everyone,” he concluded.

Controversies

The productions of Porta dos Fundos, on YouTube, use humor to deal with social, political and, eventually, religious themes.

However, the Christmas episodes, involving Jesus, aroused controversy and criticism, mainly from Christian sectors.

“Not so many things cause problems at Porta. In fact, not much causes problems. Process, then…”, said the actor, who revealed that the biggest problem they had was with the 2019 Christmas Special.

The Special entitled: The First Temptation of Christ, portrays a gay Jesus (Gregório Duvivier), who falls into temptation and has a relationship with the young Orlando (Fábio Porchat), and a lying God (Antonio Tabet) who lives a love triangle with Maria and Joseph.

In a few days of exhibition, the production was rejected by the religious. The Public Ministry went to court asking for an injunction for the film to be taken off the air and asking for a multi-million fine against the group and Netflix.

The video was analyzed by the STF (Federal Superior Court). However, the lawsuit seeking the exclusion of the film from the streaming catalog and the fine for moral damages was dismissed.

“As long as our detractors are Feliciano, Silas Malafaia, the corrupt, that’s fine. We’re attacking the right people, you know? Playing around and screwing with the right people.”

Fabio Porchat

“We launched it in 2013, there was no problem. 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017… Funny, the one from 2019 was a problem. Look how strange? Before that, there had been no problem. Nobody wanted to ban it, nobody wanted to throw a bomb, but in 2019 people felt free to do this kind of thing,” he concluded.

The members of the comedy group were victims of extreme violence because of this work. A few days after its launch, the company’s headquarters was the target of a bomb attack. Nobody was hurt.

Check out the full interview below: