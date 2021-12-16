What do you need to know to watch Season 2 on Netflix? · TV News

The second season of The Witcher opens this Friday (17) on Netflix with even more dangerous adventures involving Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer de Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allen). Released in 2019, the series shows the saga of the professional monster killer who struggles to keep his human side alive.

In medieval land controlled by corrupt kings, ignorance, poverty and violence dominate the population. While Yennefer managed to rise from misery to become an ambitious mage, Ciri had an entirely different story. Still young, she was born in a cradle of gold. But unlike the woman, the princess lost everything she had after the invasion of the Nilfgaardian empire.

Despite the difference between the three characters, their fates are connected. After introducing the fantasy world in season one, The Witcher will further explore Geralt’s past in his second year.

Inspired by the eponymous books by the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski, the second season of the series will also feature Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Liz Carr (The OA) and Simon Callow (Outlander) in the cast.

Watch the trailer for the new season of The Witcher below:

Season 1 Summary

Geralt and Ciri’s fates were intertwined after a royal party. During the event, the wizard prevented the murder of Duny (Bart Edwards). After saving Princess Pavetta’s husband (Gaia Mondadori), the protagonist’s future was tied up with the couple’s daughter.

In The Witcher’s world there is a sacred rule. After saving a person, he can invoke the Law of Surprise. Thus, the character can receive whatever he wants: an animal, a sword and even a family member.

Not knowing that Pavetta was pregnant, the wizard decided to claim such a law. As such, the couple’s baby was handed over to Cavill’s character as his surprise daughter. However, he ended up refusing the girl as payment. Geralt ends up meeting Princess Cirilla at the end of the first season.

Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt takes the princess to the safest place he knows: her childhood home. As the mainland’s kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside their lands, the wizard must protect the young woman from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she carries within it.

Yennefer will have a completely different adventure in season two. After playing an important role in fighting Nilfgaard’s army, the mage declined Fringilla’s (Mimi Ndiweni) invitation.

While maintaining her principles, the powerful sorceress did everything to defeat the enemy. After all the fuss, Anya’s character is gone. The new season should explain the mystery about his absence.

Watch the official summary of the first season of The Witcher below: