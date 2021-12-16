What is erectile dysfunction and what causes and treatments – GQ

+



Psychological Erectile Dysfunction and How the Pandemic Can Affect Erection (Photo: Getty Images)

Man’s inability to achieve or maintain erection, that is, the rigid penis to have intercourse, is called erectile dysfunction.

Contrary to what many people believe, not all elderly people have the problem, since in order to develop it, several factors must be taken into account, including mental and physical well-being and healthy eating habits.

“Anyone who gets old in good health can maintain an erection,” says urologist Raphael Rocha, from Hospital São Lucas Copacabana, in an interview with GQ Brazil.

know more

There are several causes of erectile dysfunction. The most frequent is linked to the individual’s emotions, such as when he is going through a period of anxiety, in life or fear of failure in the relationship, for example. This factor is more common in young people.

“Patients who are depressed or have an anxiety crisis may have low libido, that is, little sexual interest, or when they are going to have sexual intercourse, the levels of adrenaline in the blood increase, which inhibits erection”, explains Rocha.

Organic causes generally involve problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and even surgical procedures such as prostate removal. There is also the difficulty of keeping the penis rigid when both emotional and physical factors are involved.

What Causes Erectile Dysfunction

– Aging;

– Emotional problems;

– Obesity and sedentary lifestyle;

– Excessive alcohol consumption;

– Smoking;

– Hormonal problems;

– Neurological problems;

– Surgeries.

How to treat erectile dysfunction?

The urologist will first check whether the erectile dysfunction is emotional in nature. If this is the factor, the patient will have to be monitored by a psychologist.

If the cause is only or also organic, treatment includes oral medications, which can be used daily and in low doses. In this case, it is more suitable for those who have a stable relationship.

On-demand drug treatment is indicated for when the patient is going to have sexual intercourse. So he takes the medicine about an hour, an hour and a half before.

If the patient does not respond to the pills, treatment in which substances are injected into the penis. If none of the above alternatives work, the use of penile prostheses is recommended. “They simulate an erection and the man doesn’t lose anything in terms of sensitivity, libido and orgasm.”

Lifestyle changes are also critical to solving the problem. Therefore, it is more than recommended to practice physical exercise, stop smoking and moderate alcohol consumption.

Rocha guarantees that there are no reasons for the individual not to be able to have sexual intercourse given the treatments that exist today.

“What we need is for him to go to the doctor to give him the proper treatment”, he says. “Welcoming the partner or partner makes all the difference to [o paciente] achieve the goal, which is not to have erectile dysfunction.”