WhatsApp bug prevents users from accessing the app [atualizado: resolvido!] – MacMagazine

In the last few hours, several users of the Whatsapp began reporting difficulties accessing the messenger. According to reports, the application suddenly closes shortly after being opened, not allowing access to your messages.

Some users even started to notice such behavior after updating the iPhone to iOS 15.2, released yesterday — as was the case with our reader Rodrigo Cintra.

Others, however, report that the same bug is occurring on iPhones running iOS 15.1.1 or earlier. According to the WABetaInfo, you can open the app by activating Airplane mode:

Some users are experiencing random crashes when opening WhatsApp on iPhone even without updating the app (but it works if you open WA in Airplane mode).
You don’t need to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp as I think the crash can be fixed remotely at any time.

THE WABetaInfo he also said that it is not necessary to reinstall the app, as the problem should be resolved remotely by WhatsApp at any time.

Another tip is to try to access the messenger through the WhatsApp Business, as reported by our columnist Vinicius Porto. And, as always, it’s worth the try: go to Telegram. 😜

All kidding aside, anyone else out there experiencing the same problem?

Update, by Rafael Fischmann12/15/2021 at 5:54 am

According to multiple reports, the problem has already been solved remotely by WhatsApp.

