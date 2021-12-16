WhatsApp groups admin will be able to delete messages by all

WhatsApp is working on a number of new features. The latest feature that the messaging app is working on can be very useful for group chats.

According to reports, WhatsApp is testing the feature to allow group admins to delete messages for everyone in a group. This means that the group administrator will have greater power. The administrator can keep or delete a message.

According to Wabetainfo reports, WhatsApp has released update 2.22.1.1, which allows group admins to delete a message for everyone in the group. The screenshot shows that when the message is deleted, it displays a message that says the message “has been removed by an administrator”. No matter how many admins there are in a group, they will all have the right to delete messages for everyone. The report states that the feature has not yet been released to beta testers.

“The good news is that WhatsApp is finally updating the message deletion process and group admins will be able to delete any messages sent in the group. Thanks to this feature, group admins will also have more power to moderate WhatsApp groups in a future update,” the report states. It is unclear whether WhatsApp will consider a stable release of the feature or not.

Once implemented, it would be easier for group administrators to delete obscene or objectionable messages. It would also help administrators remove messages that go against the interests of the group.