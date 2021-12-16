WhatsApp releases function to listen to audio before sending; understand

Previously, WhatsApp users could only hear a voice message after it was sent. But now the company has announced a new update that will help those who need to rethink what they’re uploading and evaluate their audio. The announcement made this Tuesday (12/14) is an update that allows listen to the audio before to be sent to the contact.

The platform will allow recording of two audio modes. At first, holding the microphone symbol in the chat part and thus making the recording to send direct. Or, also, in the second option, which is through the “hands-free” feature, to listen to the audio before sending it.

The hands-free feature, even, already exists. Just drag the microphone up and release. However, he didn’t offer the option to listen first. Updates from WhatsApp and even from other platforms are usually released gradually. Therefore, some people may not have the availability yet.

Record and listen before sending

The process for recording and listening before submitting is quite simple. Just choose the conversation with the respective contact and click on it. In the part where you type the message, scroll to the microphone symbol, drag up and release. The recording will start and when finished, tap the stop icon. Then click play to listen.

If the audio is not as you want it and you no longer want to send it, just click on trash icon. Another important detail is that, in this update, if you start recording audio and, for some reason, you need to interrupt it, just click pause and then resume.