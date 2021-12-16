WhatsApp update lets you listen to audio before sending – Technology

New Whatsapp functionality allows you to reduce the chances of making mistakes or mistakes when sending audios (photo: Talita de Souza/CB) Who has never sent an audio message on WhatsApp and only later realized that the content had an error or even regretted recording it? A new feature made available by Mark Zuckerberg’s app can help to avoid these situations: it is now possible to pause an audio and listen to it before sending it to the recipient. The news was announced this Tuesday (12/14) and is already available to some people.

According to WhatsApp, it is also possible to pause a recording to continue at another time. To use the new features, I need to activate the “hands free” mode: just click on the microphone icon, hold it down and slide it up until the “padlock” icon is activated.

Thereafter, the audio will be recorded, while the trash icons – to delete the audio – and the pause icon – a ball inside a circle – are available to the user. This last symbol, which, when activated, will pause the audio and allow the recording to be heard before being sent.

The functionality is available to some people, but it usually takes a few days for the app to update for all users. See the walkthrough and an explanatory video on how to use the new function below.

Step by step to record, pause and listen to the audio before sending it:

1. In the conversation you want to send the message in audio, tap the microphone icon in the right corner of the screen and slide it up;

2. When you see a padlock icon, release your finger from the screen and start saying the message you want to send. It is not necessary to keep pressing the cone;

3. If your app is already up to date, a ball inside a circle, which forms the “pause” icon, will appear in the middle of the recording space, between the trash, located in the left corner, and the send arrow, in the right corner.

4. To listen to recorded audio, just tap this icon. The audio will load and you can click on the play icon to listen to the recording.

5. If you want to discard the message, click on the trash. If you want to send, click on the blue arrow.