When can tiredness be an illness?

Excessive tiredness and the feeling of mental and physical exhaustion will be considered a work-related illness from January 2022.

These are symptoms of Burnout syndrome, which officially enters the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Until then, the syndrome was considered a mental health problem. As of January, however, it starts to be described as “chronic work stress”.

But, after all, when can this problem be considered a disease? Psychiatrist Jairo Navarro explains that the symptoms of the disorder are constant stress, great psychic and physical exhaustion, and enormous exhaustion.

“Usually, there’s a lot of work involved, but that’s not the norm. Sometimes, there is no excess, but the working conditions generate the stress that leads to the syndrome”.

The psychiatrist emphasizes that these symptoms may be accompanied by others, even physical ones. “Headache, in the body, stomach problems, reflux, palpitations, in addition to the difficulty in concentrating and unwillingness to relate, symptoms that resemble depression”, he says.

Psychologist Camila Carvalho says it is possible to identify the syndrome in some situations. “When Sunday comes, it’s already an anguish, a tightness in my chest just imagining that I’m going to work. The person feels bad about it, already tired”.

Photo: Tiago Melo/AT



Experts point out that the problem is more related to the conditions and characteristics of the work than to the person. “Heavy environments, demanding relationships, injustices. All of this makes the person ill”, stressed Camila.

Psychologist Rubia Passamai goes further: “Overload, pressure, dissatisfaction and abusive relationships, with bullying, for example, are among the main causes”. She points out that women feel this burden even more. “They found themselves, at the same time, having to reconcile professional activities with the tasks of mothers and housewives”.

Treatment involves specialized monitoring, with a psychologist or psychiatrist, most of the time, requiring removal from the work environment. In some rarer cases, the person doesn’t go back to the same job.

Psychiatrist Jairo Navarro says the trend is for the diagnosis of the problem to increase



Photo: Archive/AT



Changes in the employment relationship

When considered a work-related illness, Burnout syndrome must change several work relationships.

“Before, it was seen with banality, as they said that ‘charge is in every job’. Now, it is clear that many situations are bad, which requires changes from companies, new methodologies”, said psychologist Camila Carvalho.

With the characterization of the disease, the tendency is for the diagnosis of the problem to increase, highlighted psychiatrist Jairo Navarro.

Labor lawyer Ana Luiza de Castro Magnago cited that employers will need to be more concerned about the employee’s well-being and take action to make that happen.

“The employee will be able to present a certificate and proof that the disease is work-related. Ideally, this should be done by a professional who has been with the person for some time, to give more legitimacy”.

Ana Luiza even believes that the number of labor claims due to situations like this should increase.

KNOW MORE

Burnout syndrome

It is characterized by constant stress, great psychic and physical exhaustion, feeling of exhaustion, negative feelings related to work, which may or may not have reduced professional effectiveness.

The syndrome can have some or many physical and mental symptoms.

Some mental symptoms

Exhaustion

Irritability

memory lapses

Apathy

mental exhaustion

unwillingness to relate

mood swing

Some physical symptoms

Headache or body pain.

Stomach trouble and gastroenteritis

Reflux

Palpitation

High pressure

What can lead to this?

Work conditions or characteristics that lead to stress.

Too much work involved.

Heavy environments

Very demanding relationships

labor injustices

Pressure

abusive relationships

work sickness

Burnout Syndrome officially enters the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) of the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 1, 2022.

The ICD is used worldwide as a reference for medical diagnosis.

The syndrome will be officialized as “chronic stress at work that was not successfully managed”.

Before, it was considered a mental health problem and a psychiatric condition.

Burnout disorder was included in the chapter on problems associated with employment or unemployment and received code QD85.

Source: WHO and experts consulted.