Whindersson Nunes reveals drug addiction: “destroying me”

– Continues after the ad –



This Thursday (16), Whindersson Nunes it ended up revealing a more than surprising fact about his personal life. The news was told through his first book “Living like a warrior”.

Thus, in one of the chapters Whindersson Nunes ended up revealing his drug addiction. In addition, he made some revelations about his relationship with singer Luísa Sonza.

+ Luísa Sonza, with health problems, reveals that she needed to be medicated before performing shows

– Continues after the ad –

“The day I met Luísa, I was hooked on drugs, I wasn’t well, I was looking for something I didn’t know(…) when I saw her for the first time, I saw her under the influence of the drug. I saw her kind of glowing. It was the beginning of a journey. A journey from someone who has the instinct of a teacher. I wanted to pass everything on to her. I wanted her to succeed in life (…) My trip with Luísa lasted four years. She helped me a lot with my self-esteem”, shot.

Whindersson Nunes also said that after the marriage came to an end, he sank into drugs.

– Continues after the ad –



+ Whindersson Nunes appears bald and looks surprise fans

“Going back to drugs. When he ended up with Luísa I also had my cliff (…) I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs. I woke up and woke up to life. There were drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever. A month and I’m sure Luísa wasn’t to blame. And it wasn’t for her that I threw myself into the abyss. It was for me. It was through a hole inside me (…) Bullet, Lsd in large doses and a few others — I suffered so much and I thought I deserved it (…) I was afraid that this phase might come back. And I sometimes thought that I should go to the hospital”, reported.

+ Whindersson Nunes records a meeting with João Gomes and raves about: “Incredible face”