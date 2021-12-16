Whindersson reveals he sank into drugs after breaking up with Luísa | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Whindersson Nunes reveals fight against drugs

Whindersson Nunes recalled his relationship with Luísa Sonza in her recently released book “Vivendo como um warrioro”. In the work, youtuber reports that when his marriage to the singer came to an end, in April 2020, he sank into drugs.

“(…) When he broke up with Luísa, I also had my cliff (…) I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs. I woke up and woke up to life. It was drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever”, he wrote in the book, stressing several times that Luisa is not to blame for anything:

“A month and I’m sure Luísa wasn’t to blame. And it wasn’t for her that I was thrown into the abyss. It was for me. It was for a hole inside me (…), Bala, Lsd in large doses and a few others — I suffered so much and I thought I deserved it (…) I was afraid that this phase (drug addiction) might come back. And I sometimes thought I should go into hospital. And my friends said it would be a a plateful for the media. And I also didn’t want this to be a plateful load for people to blame Luísa. No, it was definitely not Luísa’s fault.”

Whindersson also reports that when he met his ex, in 2017, he was under the influence of drugs.

“The day I met Luísa, I was hooked on drugs, I wasn’t well, I was looking for something I didn’t know (…) when I saw her for the first time, I saw her under the influence of drugs. I saw her kind of glowing,” reports the comedian in the book.

In the passage where he talks about his ex-wife, he says that he wanted to be Luísa’s “teacher” and that she would work:

“It was the beginning of a journey. A journey of someone who has the instinct of a teacher. I wanted to share everything with her. I wanted her to work out well (…) My trip with Luísa lasted four years. She helped me a lot with my self-esteem (…) I love Luísa, I want her spaces to be filled with love. Her success is somehow a scent that reminds me that it’s always good to take care of people. And I don’t want people to destroy what we live “.