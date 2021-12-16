Whindersson reveals he sank into drugs after breaking up with Sonza

The comedian Whindersson Nunes confessed that he “sinked” into drugs after the end of his marriage to singer Luísa Sonza. In an excerpt from his new book, the influencer details the difficult time he faced. The excerpt was released by the Extra portal.

“(…) When he ended up with Luísa, I also had my cliff (…) I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs. I woke up and woke up to life. It was drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever”, he says in an excerpt from the book Vivendo Como um Guerreiro.

Elsewhere, Nunes points out that Luísa Sonza was not to blame for the difficult times he faced: “One month and I’m sure Luísa wasn’t to blame. And it wasn’t for her that I threw myself into the abyss. It was for me. It was through a hole inside me (…)”.

“Bala, Lsd in large doses and a few others — I suffered so much and thought I deserved it (…). I was afraid that this phase (drug addiction) might come back. And I sometimes thought that I should go into hospital. And my friends said that would be a plateful for the media. And I also didn’t want this to be a plateful for people to blame Luisa on. No, it was definitely not Luísa’s fault”, he adds.

