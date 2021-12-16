WHO calls for extreme care during the holiday season – News

Experts from the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended this Wednesday (15) that the population all over the planet take extreme care in the coming weeks, when the holiday season will take place, limiting, for example, meetings around Christmas and performing Covid-19 tests.

“To reduce the risks, we can reduce meetings to a certain size, ensure that we are all vaccinated, run rapid tests to see what our current status is,” said WHO pandemic technical group leader Maria van Kerkhove, during conversation with internet users through social networks.

The expert stated that people should prioritize outdoor activities; use a mask, if there is no adequate social distance, in case of meeting in a closed environment, which must always be well ventilated.

“It is necessary to reduce the risk of infection and ensure that everyone is vaccinated, especially when it comes to someone who is part of an at-risk group,” said the director of health emergencies at WHO, Mike Ryan, at the same online meeting.

“At the very least, it is necessary to discuss with the family what is the right decision to take under the current circumstances, observe the level of vaccination and whether travel is necessary,” added Van Kerkhove.

For 2022, the American said to be optimistic, guaranteeing that “it is the year in which the Covid-19 pandemic can be ended, because we have tools that can reduce its lethality and severity levels”.

Van Kerkhove, however, highlights the challenge posed by the emergence of new strains of the new coronavirus, such as Ômicron, when asking for the contagion cycle to be interrupted.

“There will be more variants if the virus continues to circulate,” he concluded.