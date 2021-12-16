who is the favorite to win The Farm 2021

The day of the final of A Fazenda 2021 has arrived and today, Rico, Solange, Arcrebiano or Marina will leave Déa thirst with R$ 1.5 million in their pockets. Since everyone wants to know who is the favorite to win the reality show, we consulted the partial of the UOL poll this Thursday morning (16) to find out how the voting is going.

Partial of the UOL poll appoints Rico as the winner

Rico is the participant with the most votes in the partial of the UOL poll. Although the consultation took place at 7:20 am today, the pawn’s favoritism for the program’s prize has been confirmed since yesterday (15), since the comedian did not leave the first position at any time. In this consultation, he added 55.70% of a total of more than 35 thousand votes.

We also consulted this Thursday morning the DCI partial to compare with UOL’s numbers and Rico’s favoritism is repeated here. In this vote, the pawn adds up to 54.99% of the more than 162,000 votes cast so far.

Second place – The Farm 2021

Arcrebiano is being appointed as vice-champion of the reality series, the ex-BBB21 has so far 32.29%, the difference between the first and second place in the partial of the UOL poll is 23.41%. In third is Solange Gomes, the ex-Banheira do Gugu has 6.57% of the votes.

In the lantern of the partial of the UOL poll is Marina Ferrari, the participant is identified as the participant with the lowest chance of taking home the R$ 1.5 million prize, she has only 5.44% of the votes.

In the DCI partial, the positions are repeated, that is, Arcrebiano in second, Solange in third and Marina in last place in the ranking. The percentages are 35.94%, 5.27% and 3.76%, respectively.

Vote on R7

Voting is still going on and you can make a difference! If you want to help Rico maintain his favoritism, or try to make Solange, Arcrebiano or Marina have a chance of winning, just follow the step by step how to vote now in the R7 poll.

The first thing to be done is to access the site (https://www.r7.com/), then click on the “The Farm 13” tab at the top of the site, a new page will load. On this new page, click on the poll “Who do you want to win The Farm 13?”.

Then check the names and photos of the participants and make sure you’re clicking on the right pawn. Chosen for whom your vote will go, the time has come to finalize the process. Select the ‘I’m human’ box from the robot check, the famous captcha, then click ‘vote’. Ready! You have voted for your favorite and you will see a message informing you that the vote was tallied by the program’s system.

It is possible to repeat the process as many times as you like, there is no limit on votes. The only thing that can stop you from voting is being outside Brazilian territory. The R7 poll is not like the ones by UOL or DCI, there is no partial, the results are released after the poll ends, during the live program.

