Who wins Farm 13? Poll shows partials of pawns in final voting · TV News

The 2021 season of The Farm must be conquered by one man. At least that’s what the partial of the poll of the final of the reality show on Record indicates. Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo lead the vote in the dispute against Marina Ferrari and Solange, who appear like zebras in opinion polls about who should be the champion of the 13th year of the program.

In the questionnaire of the TV news, which has more than 65 thousand votes until the publication of this text, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex is high in the public’s preference, 58.47% of the choices.

In second place is the 2021 feedlot specialist, who reached the final of A Fazenda after having quick participations in BBB21 and No Limite. Arcrebian has 31.78% support in the survey.

The R$1.5 million prize seems farther away for the two women who made it to the decision: the ex-Banheira do Gugu comes with 6.83%, while the digital influencer has only 2.92% of the votes.

With over 27 thousand votes registered, UOL’s poll presents a similar scenario: Rico has more than half the preference, with 54.54%; Bil accounts for 32.97%; Solange, 6.72%; and Marina, 5.76%.

The official result of who will win A Fazenda 13 will only be revealed in the final, this Thursday (16). Last year, the reality show award went to Jojo Todynho, who got 52.54% of the votes; the runner-up was Biel, who had 36.10%.

The polls have no scientific value and only portray a trend on the part of viewers of the reality show on Record, who vote for R7.

