Will gasoline prices in the country start to drop?

After a sequence of increases in gasoline prices since June, President Jair Bolsonaro announced the interruption of fuel prices at the refinery, made official by Petrobras last Tuesday. Thus, Petrobras presented a reduction of R$ 0.10, which makes the liter of fuel drop from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 for the distributors.

Reduction in the price of gasoline

The reason that brought the first drop in gasoline prices in the last six months is the same reason that led to the increase in other announcements, that is, the adjustment to international values, based on the price charged per barrel of oil. Said João Carlos Dal’Aqua, president of the Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sulpetro).

With this week’s reduction, the cumulative increase in the price of the gasoline refinery in 2021 drops to 68%. At the pumps, the fuel accumulated, until last week, an increase of 36% in the year, after discounting the inflation for the period.

As a result of gas stations, this was the first drop in prices charged to consumers in over a year and a half for gasoline, while for diesel the average amount charged was almost stable over the period.

According to a survey by ValeCard, a company specializing in fleet management solutions, the liter of gasoline dropped 0.66% in the first half of the month, compared to the previous month, to R$ 6.95.

The data obtained by the company were obtained through the registration of transactions carried out between the 1st and 14th of December with the supply card that serves approximately 25 thousand accredited establishments.

The decline in the value of fossil fuel takes place in parallel with the country’s mills, which record a drop in the value of anhydrous ethanol, mixed with gasoline sold at the pumps of gas stations, as noted by the Sugarcane Industry (Unica).

Can fuel prices in the country start to drop?

The reflection of the recent drop in fuel prices partly reflects the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate that stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, because in recent weeks international prices were impacted by fears about the Ômicron variant.

However, in an attempt to hold back the growing increase that had been taking place in fuel prices, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved since the end of October the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, with a duration of 90 days.

However, it is necessary to understand that the ICMS is only a component of fuel prices, being considered a palliative solution, given that the increases that occurred are due to the international oil market and the exchange rate, so it is necessary to wait for the behavior of the coming days to show whether we will have further declines in fuel prices.