Windows 11: update brings emojis and makes SSDs faster

Microsoft released, this Tuesday (14), the cumulative update KB5008215 for Windows 11, which takes the system to the build 22000,376. Among the new features, the update has new emojis with the Fluent visual style, fixes security issues and other performance issues for the operating system released this year.

One of the improvements is related to issues related to SSDs, which were getting slower in Windows 11. After releasing a temporary solution with the KB5007262 package, the company promises to deliver a more robust response with the new update.

The tech company explained that because of the holiday season, including Christmas, the month of December will not see a new update preview release known as “C”. Releases will return in January 2022.

In addition to the automatic download that can be done on Windows 11 users’ machines, the new software can be downloaded from this link. It is 272.1 MB in size.

Here are some of the fixes and improvements in Windows 11 cumulative update KB5008215.

The system gained new Fluent Emojis in 2D style and Emojis 13.1 support;

Fixed a crash that closed File Explorer when a window closed;

Improved volume control for bluetooth devices;

Option to activate Focus Assist in the first hour after Windows Feature Update;

Fixes the animation of the taskbar icons;

Fixes an issue affecting the performance and reliability of the Start menu;

Fixes an issue preventing the VPN connection, which showed the message “Modem (or other connecting device) is already in use or not configured correctly”.

How to download the update

Microsoft is distributing the KB5008215 update through Windows Update. Therefore, the user simply needs to search for system updates to receive the news. The company also allows you to download the update manually through its patch repository.