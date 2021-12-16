winning bet wins prize of BRL 6.5 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

A bet made by Caixa’s electronic channel hit the six dozen of contest 2438 of Mega-Sena and took the award of BRL 6.5 million drawn this Wednesday, 15. Check the numbers:

04-11-19-25-37-55

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 99 bets hit the corner and won R$19,581.95 each. Another 5,073 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$545.91.

The next contest will be on Saturday, the 18th. The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.




Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

