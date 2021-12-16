With a strong presence in Brazil, Copa Airlines debuts at the busiest airport in the world

Boeing 737-800





The Panamanian company Copa Airlines, a member of the global airline Star Alliance, announces that it is already operating a new flight from its Hub of the Americas, located at Tocumen International Airport, in Panama City. The new destination is Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

With the new service kicking off last Sunday, December 12, 2021, Copa Airlines employees, accompanied by Atlanta airport officials and local government officials, celebrated the special occasion during an event at the gate in the terminal, where they witnessed the airport’s greeting. aircraft with water cannons and then cut the inaugural ribbon for the new route.

Image: Copa Airlines

“Copa Airlines is pleased to have started flights to and from Atlanta and to connect this rich and dynamic city not only with other major cities, but also with secondary destinations, unique in Latin America. These new flights will carry a significant number of business and tourist travelers, serving all communities in and around Atlanta, maintaining our position as one of the top airlines in the Americas,” said David DeFossey, Regional Sales Manager, Americas North of Copa Airlines.

The Copa Airlines flight will depart Panama on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:26 am, arriving in Atlanta at 1:37 pm. The return flight will operate on the same days, departing at 4:05 pm and arriving at 8:15 pm in Panama. This route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with capacity for 16 seats in business class and 138 seats in the main cabin.





Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari commented: “As the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, we are excited about the arrival of Copa Airlines, which will bring an expanded connectivity option to our Georgia to Central America traveler and from the South. We are confident that this relationship will be successful and long lasting”, highlighted the executive.

Passengers can also enjoy a visit to Panama without additional airfare, with the program Stopover Panama of Copa Airlines. The initiative seeks to encourage tourists traveling to any of the airline’s destinations, through the Hub of the Americas, to schedule a stopover in the country. This option is available when purchasing tickets, with no additional cost on the airline ticket. By doing this, passengers can spend time in Panama before continuing on to their destination, enjoying two seats for the price of one.

In Brazil, the Cup currently has direct connections between its hub and the airports of São Paulo/Guarulhos, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro/Galeão, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Porto Alegre and Manaus.

All passengers must comply with immigration and health requirements determined by the authorities. For more information about these measures and additional travel information, visit the airline’s official website or social media.

Copa Airlines information



