With a topic still under debate, TST recognizes Uber’s employment relationship with drivers

× Photo: Uber

With an understanding still truncated in the labor sphere, the Third Panel of the Superior Labor Court (TST) formed a majority to recognize the employment relationship between Uber and app drivers. In theory, the decision is valid, but there is still room for appeal, as other groups have already judged this issue and decided against it.

In the midst of contradictory decisions, it is up to Uber to appeal, so that the full TST, finally, standardizes the understanding.

Yesterday, the second of three ministers of the Third Panel voted in favor recognition of the relationship in a process that discusses this relationship, but the judgment was suspended due to a request for a view. Minister Mauricio Godinho Delgado, rapporteur of the process, had already voted in favor in December 2020. According to his reasoning, whoever works for the application is classified as an employee of the company.

The session was restarted this Wednesday (15) with the vote of minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani, who accompanied the rapporteur’s understanding. After the formation of a majority, Minister Alexandre Belmonte asked for a view to better analyze the process.

In previous decisions, the TST defined that there was no employment bond for Uber and the drivers: the most recent was last November, when the Fourth Panel refused the action of a driver from Rio de Janeiro, who had already asked for a bond. denied in the first and second instances of the regional labor Court (TRT).

In May 2020, the Fifth Panel of the TST also decided that there is no employment relationship in the case of drivers who are partners in the application.

In regional courts, magistrates have recognized the employment relationship, imposing to Uber, including the model of hiring via CLT (signed license), in addition to payments of severance pay, overtime and compensation for moral damages.

In April, the antagonist published an article on the topic, when one of the TRT-15 groups, in Campinas, recognized an employment relationship between a driver and Uber. Read the full text here.

