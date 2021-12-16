With an eye on retail, Nubank launches new QR Code for PJ clients

As of today (15th), Nubank’s legal clients begin to have access to the Fixed QR Code with no defined value for payments via Pix. Changing the payment method allows the entrepreneur to have a single QR Code for their business, without having to generate a new code for each new sale.

According to Julia Martini, PJ director at Nubank:

“Today, Pix is ​​responsible for 83% of transactions received by our corporate clients. It is the most used payment method and we are always looking for ways to improve the experience of our users. With the Fixed QR Code with no defined value, the business owner has the possibility to use a single QR Code, instead of having to generate a new code for each sale, facilitating payments and avoiding having to share information such as CNPJ and cell phone, commonly used as keys.”

In addition to the QR Code, learn about other Nubank PJ Account tools

The Nubank PJ Account also features other tools for the user to choose from, in addition to the Fixed QR Code with no defined value, there are unique QR Code options for each charge and the Pix Copia e Cola. Now the platform has created a button that, when selected, sends the code automatically to the client. In addition, the entrepreneur can also share a link with a personalized message, directing the customer to a page with more payment information.

“Our expectation is that Pix, which is already very popular among MEIs and self-employed, will continue to grow in the coming months, with the new features that will be released by the Central Bank,” adds Julia.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the PJ Account can be acquired by small business owners, individual and self-employed entrepreneurs who are sole partners (MEI, EI, EIRELI and LTDA Unipessoal) and also have a personal Nubank account. To learn more about Pix for PJ clients, visit this link.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com