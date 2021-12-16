With back wages and filing for bankruptcy, the owner of the Itapemirim Group opened a billion-dollar company abroad – AEROFLAP

Under judicial reorganization since 2016, the Itapemirim Group, which belongs to businessman Sidnei Piva, who also owns ITA Transportes Aéreos, Piva opened on May 21 this year a company in the United Kingdom evaluated in BRL 6 billion.

According to information from the Congresso em Foco Portal, the company founded by Piva, the SS Space Capital Group, focuses on activities focused on financial services, investment funds and real estate investments, including open-end investment. Another point that draws attention is the fact that the company’s headquarters are located on one of the most famous streets in London: 68 Lombard Street.

Although Sidnei Piva has a healthy company abroad, in Brazil, the Itapemirim Group accumulates labor debts and delays in wages both in the road and in aviation.

Recently, the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) received complaints from employees of ITA Transportes Aéreos about the suspension of the Health Plan, delays in salaries and uncollected FGTS and the lack of transport for Aeronauts. In addition, the Chamber of Deputies recently opened a discussion to debate the requirements for the entry of new companies into the airline industry.

Deputy Roman (Patriota-PR), who requested the hearing, affirms that changes are needed in Anac’s regulations to prohibit the entry into the market of companies without tax compliance and with capital less than necessary for the air activity.

In addition to the delays and non-compliance with payment by employees of the Itapemirim Group, in early December, a group of creditors of Itapemirim filed for bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group.

In a statement, the Itapemirim Group said:

“The Itapemirim Group informs that this is a request without legal basis, which will still be analyzed by the courts. The Itapemirim Group assesses that it is yet another case that tries to destabilize the judicial reorganization process, as in other situations that have already been denied by the courts. The Itapemirim Group reaffirms that it strictly complies with all the plan’s clauses and, in fact, has already requested the termination of the judicial reorganization on May 24 and is awaiting a decision from the Court”.

It is noteworthy that recently Avianca Colombia, already under the command of new shareholders, founded a company in the United Kingdom to facilitate fundraising abroad. Therefore, this can only be a strategic move by Itapemirim.

With information: Congress in Focus