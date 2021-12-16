With boos to Jorge Jesus, Benfica wins and advances in the Portuguese League Cup | international football

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on With boos to Jorge Jesus, Benfica wins and advances in the Portuguese League Cup | international football 0 Views

Wednesday was one of tension for Jorge Jesus at Benfica. Serving suspension, the coach was not on the bench in the 3-0 victory over Sporting Covilhã, by the Portuguese League Cup, but even so he heard boos from fans at Estádio da Luz with the announcement of his name before the match.

+ Jorge Jesus is suspended for 15 days at Benfica and could lose two classics against Porto

The triumph was enough for Benfica to advance to the semifinals of the Portuguese League Cup. The team needed to score at least three goals and win by at least two goals difference to qualify for the next stage. That’s because, in a group with Sporting Covilhã and Vitória de Guimarães, Vitória led with one game more and two goals ahead.

Gonçalo Ramos Seferovic Benfica — Photo: Getty Images

Jesus opted for a practically reserve team, with only Seferovic in the starting lineup – the Swiss was responsible for opening the scoreboard in the first half. Brazilians Morato (defender) and Everton (striker) started the match.

The relief, however, only came in the second half. With a thin score of 1-0 in the initial stage, the coach launched the center forward Darwin Núñez at half-time, and the Uruguayan scored two goals to guarantee the necessary result for Benfica.

João de Deus, Jorge Jesus’ assistant, led Benfica against Sporting Covilhã — Photo: Getty Images

The result left Benfica in the lead of Group A, with a guaranteed place in the semifinals. Only the champions of each bracket advance: so far, only Sporting has guaranteed their presence, while Porto is eliminated. Benfica’s opponent will be decided between Braga and Boavista.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

CBLOL 2022: With paiN in the past, Robo and Tinowns look to the future in LOUD

Two of the hottest (and troubled) transactions in the Transfer Window for Season 2022 of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved