With high or low interest, people will keep investing, says Benchimol

With the prospect of inflation and interest rates on the rise, 2022 should be a challenging year, but at the same time it should be a year of opportunities for XP Inc. (XPBR31), according to Guilherme Benchimol, founder and CEO of the Board of Directors of XP Inc.

“We don’t see a scarcity, but an abundance in all scenarios. If there is low or high interest, people will continue to invest”, said Benchimol, during his participation this Thursday (15) in the first Investors Day XP.

According to him, Brazil is a conservative country, in terms of investments, and people “invest much more in fixed income than in risky assets.”

“I would say that higher interest rates even make our business more attractive and profitable. Obviously, we want stable interest rates, with controlled inflation, for Brazil to grow and the capital market to develop”, he said.

Opportunities about banks

According to Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc., the company has “a blue ocean of expansion ahead”, as large institutions practically alone concentrate banking operations and assets in the country, generating growth opportunities for banks.

Benchimol added that Brazil is perhaps the country with the most opportunities, especially in the financial sector. “The sector is concentrated, with banks focused on products and not on customers. And our mission will be to continue transforming this in the coming years”, highlighted the founder of XP.

In this scenario, the trend is for greater competition between brokers and even banks. According to Guilherme Sant’Anna, director of XP Inc., the relationship of customers with traditional banks is still very bad and, with that, there is room for better customer service by institutions such as XP.

XP Expansion

Regarding the next steps, during the Investors Day XP, Executives highlighted the goal of wanting to quintuple revenue from the company’s four new verticals over the next 36 months.

The expectation, according to Thiago Maffra, is that they (banking, credit, insurance and companies), which today correspond to around R$ 100 to R$ 120 billion in revenue, will reach R$ 500 billion in the next three years. “We are going to advance a lot in these verticals in the coming years”, he says.

According to Maffra, all XP businesses are growing very fast, with scale gains, in the more mature ones, but also in the new verticals.

One of the growth avenues for XP Inc. is the credit industry. But the company wants to enter the market with prudence and in a way that effectively benefits customers, highlighted the executives.

“We intend to enter in a cautious way and making clients viable, and not letting them stop being a financial citizen”, said José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP.

Second Benchimol, entering segments that can lead customers to leave indebted does not make sense. “We can only enter segments that help people,” he said.

Dividends

Faced with these challenges, XP Inc. must focus on short-term growth rather than dividend payouts.

“Considering the growth and opportunities that lie ahead, the intention is to take 100% of our profit and cash generation to invest and accelerate our growth rate”, pointed out Bruno Constantino, CFO of XP. “If we were at a different stage we could pay dividends.”

Competition with B3

During the event, Maffra also highlighted that the company does not intend to compete with B3, creating a parallel exchange.

“We believe in the partnership with B3, with whom we have a great relationship”, he said, adding that in this relationship there is a lot of conversation and dialogue, “but no project to compete with the stock market”.

exterior

Another topic addressed by executives during Investors Day XP was the form of expansion of operations abroad.

According to CEO Thiago Maffra, there is an expectation of expansion of offices in Miami (USA) and Latin America, but nothing has been defined yet.

“There is no 100% clear path. We don’t want to plant flags in specific countries. But we want to find a way to turn a hub to Latin America, where people will access us, they will connect to XP”, he said.

The way to do this is organic and, according to him, focused on the increasing diversification of international revenue lines.

However, according to Bruno Constantino, XP Inc. is always open to new partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are not ruled out.

“We are going to form partnerships, some of them may become M&As, but they have to be complemented with our strategy”, he points out.

