With no private gym, Marcola “shrinks” muscles in a federal prison

Leader of the First Command of the Capital (PCC), Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, Marcola, tries to keep the focus and the physical preparation even submitted to the Differentiated Disciplinary Regime (RDD), in the Federal Penitentiary of Brasília, maximum security unit installed in São Sebastião , since March 22, 2019.

Before arriving in Brasília, the 01 of the faction injected steroids and worked out with the help of weights and weight machines to gain muscle. With the system’s rigidity, the highly dangerous inmate maintains shape by doing aerobic exercises and using his own body weight, such as push-ups.

The first in the PCC hierarchy usually works out in the company of Sérgio de Arruda Quintiliano, the Minotauro. Unlike the chief, who is much thinner, the other convict lives up to the name. Tall and muscular, Minotaur was known for violence when he was free.

See photos of Marcola being escorted by federal forces:

death to colonel

Minotauro joined the PCC when he tried, in 2005, to kill a Military Police colonel in Hortolândia, in the Campinas region, in São Paulo. In July 2006, he ended up being arrested in a farm in the city of Panorama with eight other criminals.

Two months earlier, he had been recruited by the São Paulo faction to participate in attacks on security forces in São Paulo, in the episode known as “Crimes de Mayo”. Minotauro’s mission was to help the CCP gain hegemony in drug trafficking on the border.

The criminal ended up being detained in February 2019, in Balneário Camboriú in Santa Catarina. Minotauro had a masseuse, an airplane pilot, a housekeeper, a day attendant to take care of his family.

Diet

Both Marcola and Minotauro and other highly dangerous inmates serving the RDD regime in the federal penitentiary are entitled to six balanced meals a day, including breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, dinner and supper. The column had access to the complete menu served in individual cells.

For the first meal of the day, the chiefs of the faction eat bread, butter or cheese, milk and coffee with sugar. Seasonal fruit is served in the morning and at lunch, the meal includes rice or pasta and vegetables, beans, white or red meat, as well as vegetables and salad.

In the afternoon snack, sweet or savory biscuits, margarine or cake and juice are served. At dinner, the lunch menu is repeated and bread, margarine and milk are served at supper.