With over 78,000 cases in one day, UK fears simultaneous epidemic of Delta and Ômicron – International

LONDON – THE United Kingdom recorded a record number of cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday, 15, turning on the alert for a new peak in pandemic on the horizon. While the variant Delta of the new coronavirus continues to predominate in the country, the main medical adviser of the government of Boris Johnson already announces a simultaneous epidemic of micron in the next weeks.

According to official data, 78,610 new cases of the disease were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The previous daily record was 68,053 on January 8, in full advance of the Alfa variant. The country is one of the most punished in the Europe, with more than 146,000 dead.

“What we have are two epidemics one above the other. A current, apparently stable Delta epidemic and a very fast-growing Ômicron epidemic,” England Medical Director Chris Whitty told a news conference.

The doctor also warned that it is possible that new records will be broken in the coming weeks as the micron advances across the UK. “Unfortunately, we have to be realistic as many records will be broken in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise.”

In addition to the case numbers, Whitty also cited the increase in hospitalizations in some areas of the country and the holiday season should be an aggravating factor. “I fear there will be an increasing number of Ômicron patients going to the NHS (National Health Service), going to hospital, going to ICUs. We don’t know the exact proportions, but there will be substantial numbers. That will start to become clear, in my view, right after Christmas.”

Ômicron is on its way to becoming dominant

With this rapid growth described by the medical advisor, the Ômicron variant is expected to become the predominant variant in the UK in a matter of days, surpassing Delta. Last Monday, the UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he expected Ômicron to become dominant in London in a matter of hours.

“No variant of covid-19 has spread that fast,” Javid told parliament. “Although Ômicron accounts for over 20% of cases in England, we have already seen it increase to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant variant in the capital in the next 48 hours.”

Europe also says it expects the same until early 2022. The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) said in a report that the variant will likely overtake Delta in the first two months of next year.

The center warned that vaccination alone may not be enough to curb the variant and called for the strengthening of restrictive measures as Christmas approaches. Among the measures, ECDC suggests a return to teleworking and greater prudence in year-end celebrations.

Measures to contain the variant

Boris Johnson’s government this week imposed new restrictions to try to curb the rapid advance of omicrons, and launched a mass booster vaccination campaign with the goal of administering a third dose to everyone over 18 before the end of the year.

Until this Wednesday, 45% of the population had already received the third dose of the vaccine, a proportion that reaches 88% among those over 70 years old, announced the prime minister in a press conference. In addition, 81.5% of Britons over the age of 12 have already received both doses of the vaccine.

With vaccination numbers stagnating due to those who refuse to receive the immunizing agent, the prime minister again made an appeal for the population to get vaccinated. According to him, “the omicron wave continues to ravage the UK and infections related to this variant are doubling in less than two days in some regions.”

“I’m afraid we’re also seeing an inevitable rise in hospital admissions, 10% nationwide week-to-week and nearly a third in London,” the capital where vaccination levels are lowest. Still, the prime minister was optimistic that people are rushing to get their booster shots.

Chris Whitty, on the other hand, views the data with caution, and says the information that the new variant is milder than the old one could be misinterpreted. “I want to put a very serious warning about this,” he said. “There is a danger that people will take it too literally to say that this is not a problem and that we don’t need to worry. I want to be clear: I’m afraid this is a problem.”

“This is a very serious threat right now. How big is the threat? There are several things we don’t know. But all the things we know are bad and the main one is the speed at which this is moving, it’s moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace,” he warned.

The United Kingdom is so far the country most punished by the variant first identified in South Africa. The country already has dozens of hospitalized patients with confirmation for the variant and last Monday reported the first death caused by Ômicron.

Political setback for Boris Johnson

The downturn in numbers comes amid a political crisis facing the prime minister over his anti-covid-19 policies. In a vote on Tuesday, 14, 99 of the 361 Conservative Party deputies took a stand against mandatory health passports to access major events such as football stadiums or nightclubs.

This and other government measures aimed at curbing the rapid advance of the micron were approved, thanks to the support of the Labor opposition, which claimed to defend the “national interest”. But this was the biggest internal rebellion against Johnson since his coming to power in 2019 and a severe setback to his legitimacy./AFP, REUTERS AND WASHINGTON POST