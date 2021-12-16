With part of the cast, Galo arrives in Belo Horizonte with the Copa do Brasil cup

Now two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, after winning 2-1 over Athletico-PR by 2-1 in Curitiba, part of Atlético’s squad arrived at Confins International Airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in the early morning this Thursday, around 6:20 am. In their luggage, the delegation took the cup of the national competition, won by the Minas Gerais club for the second time – the first was in 2014.

Defenders Réver and Igor Rabello, midfielders Dylan Borrero, Nacho and Zaracho and striker Hulk and Savarino, among other members of the technical committee and the board, returned to Belo Horizonte. Some, such as coach Cuca, will only return to the capital of Minas Gerais in the re-presentation for the 2022 pre-season, scheduled to start on January 17th

This time, there were few fans who went to the airport to accompany the athletes’ arrival. One of the players who landed in Belo Horizonte, Igor Rabello said that Wednesday night and Thursday morning were full of celebration. “The night was very intense yesterday (Wednesday). Now it’s up to everyone to celebrate with their family, take the opportunity to rest a lot,” he said.

Atlético’s board has not prepared any official celebration in the capital of Minas Gerais. But the cheering party started even before Wednesday’s game.

With the duel held in Curitiba, several bars in Belo Horizonte received the Atleticans throughout the night. After confirming the title, the biggest concentration on the streets was in front of the club’s administrative headquarters, in the Lourdes neighborhood. There was a fire pit on the spot. At Mineirinho gym, the match was broadcast on a screen, with musical attractions from the beginning of the night.

Other points of celebration were registered in traditional points of Belo Horizonte: on Avenida Olegário Maciel, in the Center-South region, where the club’s headquarters are located, and also on Praça Sete, in the center of the capital of Minas Gerais.

