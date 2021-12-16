With the presence of Bolsonaro, André Mendonça takes office this Thursday as the new STF minister | Politics

The former attorney general of the Union and former justice minister André Mendonça takes office this Thursday (16) as the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The ceremony, scheduled for 4 pm, has restricted participation by authorities and guests due to the Covid pandemic. This Wednesday (15), President Jair Bolsonaro informed the Supreme Court that he carried out an exam and tested negative for Covid-19 and that he will attend.

The expectation is that around 60 people will be in the plenary, including incumbent and retired ministers, presidents of the Republic, Chamber, Senate, and higher courts, in addition to personal guests of the new minister.

To enter the STF, everyone must present a vaccination card or proof of a negative RT-PCR exam taken within 72 hours before the event. The press will not be able to follow the plenary ceremony.

The controversial themes of the meeting by André Mendonça

André Mendonça is the second minister appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro for a seat on the Supreme Court – the other was Nunes Marques. He will occupy the chair of Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired when he turned 75 years old.

Appointed in July of this year, Mendonça was judged and approved by the Senate at the beginning of the month, by 47 votes to 32. The hearing was postponed for months by Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the CCJ.

Mendonça is 48 years old and is the pastor of the Presbyterian Church. At the time he was nominated by Bolsonaro, the president said he was keeping his promise, made since the beginning of his term, to nominate a “terribly evangelical” name for the Court.

The new STF minister has been a member of the government since Jair Bolsonaro began his term, in January 2019. In August of this year, he left the position of attorney general due to his appointment to the Supreme Court.

He holds a postgraduate degree in law from the University of Brasília (UnB) and is a pastor at the Esperança Presbyterian Church, in Brasília, and was attorney general of the Union from January 2019 to April 2020, when he was appointed Minister of Justice. In March 2021, he returned to head the AGU.

He also holds a Ph.D. in rule of law and global governance and a master’s degree in anti-corruption strategies and integrity policies from the University of Salamanca, Spain. Mendonça has also won the Innovare Award, which recognizes good practices by the Judiciary.

The new STF minister will inherit more than 900 processes that were under the report of minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired in July.

At the Supreme Court, Mendonça will participate in trials considered controversial, which will address issues such as blocking the profiles of government supporters on social networks and imprisonment after conviction in the second instance. See the video below:

Saturday placements

Before having the nomination approved by the Senate, André Mendonça sat on the floor for eight hours at the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee.

There, he was asked about topics such as independence from Bolsonaro; same-sex marriage; democracy; and secular state.