With the sale of Benevenuto, Botafogo will acquire Vitinho and Vitor Marinho from Resende

They stay! If the Botafogo practically concluded the sale of Marcelo Benevenuto to Fortaleza, the club also carried out transactions in the opposite way. Minutes later after the deal involving the defender, the club concluded the purchases of Vitor Marinho and Vitinho from Resende.

The duo was loaned to Botafogo by Gigante do Vale during the season and stood out playing in the under-20 team, with the title of Copa Rio/OPG and vice of the Copa do Brasil. Vitinho is midfielder while Vitor Marinho is right-back.

It is important to mention Benevenuto because the deal is directly linked to the sale of the defender. As Resende had a stake in the economic rights of the defender, it also took part in the final steps of the conversations. In this, Botafogo took the opportunity to already “include” the value of the purchases of the two boys within what Gigante de Vale would have to receive.

Therefore, Resende will receive more than it would have originally received because Botafogo exercised the purchase rights of Vitinho and Vitor Marinho. Glorioso didn’t even let Gigante do Vale enroll them in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup because he wants the duo to be in the pre-season and start the first weeks of 2022 with the professional team, led by Enderson Moreira.