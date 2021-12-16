With the support of stock exchanges abroad, Ibovespa seeks the 109 thousand points after decisions by the Federal Reserve and BCs of Europe

(Getty)

Even with the signs of withdrawal of stimuli in the United States, Eurozone and England, the Ibovespa operates at a high this Thursday morning (16), in line with business abroad. In the final stretch of the last “full” week of the year, the markets have been, since yesterday, operating in positive territory after the Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve) clarified its schedule for withdrawing stimulus to the economy.

Today, the European Central Bank held interest rates and said it will continue to scale back bond purchases under its 1.85 trillion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Program (PEPP) in the next quarter and will end the scheme in March, as expected, period in which tapering in the United States must also be completed.

However, it will increase the purchases of bonds under its Asset Purchase Program, longer but more rigid, keeping the ECB active in the market. The euro zone’s central bank also said it considered the recent jump in inflation to be temporary.

The Central Bank of England, in turn, surprised by raising the basic interest rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%. The market expected interest rates to be maintained, due to the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which led the country to adopt new restrictions.

Yesterday, the Fed announced that it will cut government bond purchases by $30 billion a month. The prediction is that the tapering be completed by March of next year and only then will the Central Bank start to raise interest rates in the economy, which are currently between zero and 0.25%. Three adjustments to the rate are planned in 2022.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech confirmed that the monetary authority no longer considers inflation to be transitory.

“The release could be called hawkish, precisely for removing the temporary nature of inflation – which did not make sense two meetings ago – and advocating the possibility of having a relatively intense process of normalization of interest rates at the end of the tapering“says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

In the opinion of Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch, even though the Fed’s tone was hawkish, the market was already expecting this. “The reaction was the typical ‘better than feared’. Now the way is open for the Natal rally, with new highs in the markets”, he stated.

PEC of Precatório and BC forecasts

Here in Brazil, the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday, in the second round, by 332 votes in favor, 141 against and one abstention, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatório. The proposal had returned for analysis by deputies after undergoing changes during the course of the Federal Senate. As there were no new changes, the text is going to be promulgated by the National Congress.

The Precatório PEC opens fiscal space in excess of R$ 100 billion in the 2022 Budget, by limiting the payment of precatório – which are federal debts recognized by the Judiciary and with no possibility of appeal – and a change in the calculation methodology of the spending ceiling (part already in effect).

Earlier today, the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) was also released, in which the Central Bank reduced its growth forecast for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, from 2.1% to 1.0%. In the document, the BC also adjusted the perspective of expansion for this year’s GDP, from 4.7% (calculated in September) to 4.4%.

The Ministry of Economy, in turn, forecasts an expansion of 5.1% for the GDP this year and 2.1% for the next, while the market, according to the latest Focus bulletin, estimates that the economy will grow 4.65 % in 2021 and 0.50% next year.

At 10:15 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.8%, at 108,290 points. The stocks with the highest weight in the index, Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4;PETR4) operate with expressive gains.

The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 advanced 0.83% to 110,005 points.

The dollar futures for January 2022 retreated 0.17%, to R$ 5.690.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced seven basis points, at 11.61%; DI for January 2025 was up ten basis points, at 10.60%; and the DI for January 2027 is up by nine basis points, at 10.46%.

International stocks and commodities

Futures indices signal a bullish opening for New York Stock Exchanges, which closed yesterday’s session with significant gains after the Federal Reserve’s statements.

The Dow Jones Future advanced 0.61%; S&P 500 futures were up 0.65%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.61%.

In Europe, markets were already closed when the Fed meeting ended. Today, Stock Exchanges operate with expressive gains and remained at the same pace after the decisions of the European and British Central Banks. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 European countries, advanced 1.48%.

On the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, the price of iron ore rose 2.26%. And oil prices, which closed higher yesterday, rose again this Thursday. The barrel of Brent advances 1.3%, to US$ 74.84, while that of WTI rises 1.4%, to US$ 71.84.

“Although the recent growth in the number of infections by the Ômicron variant has reduced prices, prices are not expected to fall as they did at the beginning of the pandemic. So, expecting a drastic drop in fuel prices is a very optimistic scenario”, say analysts at Levante Ideias de Investimento.

